KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to NRZ MSR-Collateralized Notes, Series 2021-FNT1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a rating of ‘BBB- (sf)’ to the Series 2021-FNT1 Term Notes from NRZ MSR-COLLATERALIZED NOTES, New Residential Mortgage LLC (NRM) and NRZ FNT Excess LLC’s issuance pursuant to a Master Credit Agreement backed by mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) including servicing fees, aggregate excess spread and float pledged by the issuers to the Collateral Agent in support of the issuers’ payment obligations. The MSRs are related to Fannie Mae-owned mortgage loans that are serviced by NRM pursuant to a servicing agreement between NRM and Fannie Mae.

KBRA’s rating on the Series 2021-FNT1 Term Notes is primarily dependent on the credit rating of NRZ (KBRA Rating: BB+/Negative) as Guarantor in support of the Issuers’ payment obligations and rights to MSRs granted by Fannie Mae to the Issuers, with certain transaction features described more fully in KBRA’s presale report providing one notch uplift on the rating of the notes. Generally, these transaction features are factors that KBRA believes reduce the risk of servicer termination by Fannie Mae which include but are not limited to (i) the pre-existing relationship between Fannie Mae, the Servicer and Subservicers, (ii) a tri-party acknowledgement agreement which includes NRZ, Fannie Mae, and the Collateral Agent (iii) collateral coverage triggers to pay down notes or add collateral as applicable, and (iv) the diversity of subservicers available to undertake direct servicing responsibilities.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using its Finance Company Rating Methodology (November 28, 2017), Corporate Instrument Notching Global Methodology (September 9, 2020), and also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology (August 8, 2018) for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, to the extent deemed applicable.

