FLEXcon Unveils New Eco-Friendly Label Materials Designed to Support Sustainable Packaging

SPENCER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLEXcon Company, Inc., an innovator in adhesive coating and laminating, today announced the launch of FLEXcon® optiFLEX® ecoFOCUS™, a new line of eco-friendly packaging products for primary labeling applications which enable the recyclability of PET containers.

Offering sustainability and performance for labeling applications such as food and beverage, health and beauty, and household chemical, FLEXcon® optiFLEX® ecoFOCUS™ features FLEXcon’s new V-52RE adhesive which is designed to remove cleanly during the PET recycling process. In addition, the 1.2 mil TRACrite™ release liner contains up to 60% post-industrial recycled content, minimizing the carbon footprint further.

The line is comprised of polypropylene films in clear, white and silver with a robust topcoat compatible with multiple print methods. The V-52RE adheres well to PET containers, offering a minimum application temperature of 20°F/-6.6°C, and is compliant with FDA 175.105 for indirect food contact.

“The V-52RE adhesive system is designed to separate from the PET flake during the recycling process, allowing for the collection of the rPET so that it can be used to create new PET containers or other items,” said Melissa David, Product Manager at FLEXcon. “The goal was to meet the demands of consumer brands for more environmentally friendly packaging solutions without sacrificing performance, and optiFLEX ecoFOCUS fits the bill for such an eco-friendly packaging option.”

About FLEXcon

FLEXcon Company, Inc. is a global leader in coated and laminated films and adhesives used in graphics applications, manufactured goods, and new products. A family-owned company for over 60 years, FLEXcon has provided a collaborative, consultative approach to deliver unique solutions that help customers achieve better business results. FLEXcon is a trusted partner to a wide range of companies from printers and fabricators to engineers and designers developing products for existing and emerging markets. Headquartered in Spencer, Mass., the company has operations throughout North America and Europe with distribution worldwide. For more information, visit www.FLEXcon.com follow FLEXcon on LinkedIn, or call 1-508-885-8200.