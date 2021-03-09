360GOC Contract Renewed to Sanitize Capitol Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pennsylvania Department of General Services today confirmed it has extended the contract of The 360 Group of Companies or 360GOC to continue to sanitize the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg. 360GOC, one of America’s leading facility management and emergency response Companies, is built around the needs of clients for a seamless solution to program management, facility management, emergency response and government contracting.

360GOC and its subcontractors, operating under the program name Disinfect-US, have been sanitizing and testing 6.4 million square feet (1.25 million square feet daily) across 23 government buildings since September 2020. The Disinfect-US program has reduced surface level biological threats including COVID-19 within the Capitol Complex by 98 percent, verified through rigorous testing to ATP standards set by the industry. The program has also provided real-time data analytics and rapid response sanitization when COVID-19 cases have been identified within the Capitol Complex and surrounding buildings, remediating those spaces, and returning them for safe occupancy within 24 hours.

360GOC manages the Disinfect-US program on behalf of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Small and Small Diverse Business and Community Taskforce or 2SDBC, a public-private partnership aimed at creating opportunities for those businesses and mitigating the impact of COVID-19. To date, 15 small businesses have participated, and 54 jobs have been created.

“Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been faced with the challenge of making sure our essential workers who are required to report to work can do so with the confidence of knowing their health and safe are a priority,” said Pennsylvania Department of General Services Secretary Curt Topper. “Through the leadership of Deputy Secretary for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business, Kerry Kirkland, and the creation of 2SDBC, we are sanitizing the Capitol Complex, meeting our commitment to create state contracting opportunities for small and small diverse businesses, and combatting the financial difficulties of the pandemic.”

Through 360GOC’s management of Disinfect-US, the program has become the first and only disinfecting program of its kind with:

Real-time data and analytics software provided by IBM Maximo that tracks what areas need to be sanitized, assigns resources to clean, guides execution, and verifies completion;

that tracks what areas need to be sanitized, assigns resources to clean, guides execution, and verifies completion; A proprietary sanitizing solution that is easily produced on-site, and is non-toxic, environmentally friendly, and unlimited in supply; and

Certified professionals who conduct testing before and after sanitizing to ensure surfaces pass ATP standards set by the industry.

“The Disinfect-US program is fully scalable and appropriate for institutions or businesses of any size looking to prioritize health and safety, whether that’s for employees, teachers, students, customers, or constituents,” said Michael Brown, Chief Executive Officer, 360GOC. “As people begin to return to work, school and community activities, this program has been tested and proven effective in protecting people from COVID-19. We appreciate the continued support from the 2SDBC Taskforce, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary Topper, Deputy Secretary Kirkland, and all of our business partners who are championing the expansion of this innovative and effective sanitization program across the country.”

360GOC offers three ways for customers to deploy the Disinfect-US program:

Customized Turnkey Solution – A data-driven sanitizing program fully implemented by a dedicated team including design, testing, the creation and application of the disinfecting solution, reporting, and communication.

Program Management – A fully designed sanitizing program that provides the disinfecting solution, a team who conducts quality testing and reporting, and customized training for the customer’s team to apply the sanitizing solution.

COVID-19 Rapid Response – Beyond program management, 360GOC can also deploy a team to remediate any environment or location where there has been a positive case of COVID-19.

The Disinfect-US program was designed to comply with federal reimbursement requirements during an emergency declaration.

About The 360 Group of Companies

The 360 Group of Companies or 360GOC is one of America’s leading facility management and emergency response companies, is built around the needs of clients for a seamless solution to program management, facility management, emergency response and government contracting. Most recently, 360GOC has been leading the Disinfect-US program, designed to sanitize institutions and businesses looking to prioritize health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Disinfect-US was developed with support from Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Small and Small Diverse Business and Community (2SDBC) Taskforce. Learn more at https://the360goc.com/ and http://disinfect-us.com/about/.