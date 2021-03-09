U.S. Bank announces sponsorship with Major Champion and PGA TOUR golfer Collin Morikawa.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank announced today a multi-year sponsorship with 2020 PGA Championship winner and PGA TOUR professional golfer Collin Morikawa. Morikawa, a Los Angeles native, is currently ranked 4th in the Official World Golf Rankings. U.S. Bank will serve as the premier bank sponsor for Morikawa with branding rights on his golf bag. The bank will also work with Morikawa for production of TV, digital, print and radio campaigns.

Morikawa recently won his fourth PGA TOUR title with a victory at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. His four wins are the most by any player currently under the age of 25.

“Collin is a talented young professional who represents so much of what we are focused on at U.S. Bank – encouraging consumers to go after their goals, dreams and ambitions,” said Beth McDonnell, chief marketing officer for U.S. Bank. “We are impressed by Collin’s focus on teamwork as a path to success and are excited to incorporate him and his team into our brand campaigns. We want to wish Collin continued success on TOUR this season.”

Morikawa turned pro in 2019 and made his professional debut in the 2019 RBC Canadian Open. He won the 2019 Barracuda Championship as a rookie in only his sixth professional start. In 2020, he won the Workday Charity Open in July before winning his first major in August, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. His final-round 64 tied for the lowest final round score in PGA Championship history and his 36-hole total of 129 was the lowest score over the final two rounds in major championship history. Morikawa graduated from University of California, Berkeley with a degree in Business Administration and currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’ve had so many amazing opportunities as a young professional and after meeting the team at U.S. Bank and learning about the mission of the company and its goals, it was a great fit for my team,” said Morikawa. “We’re exploring all sorts of fun opportunities together and I’m especially excited about ways we can work together to give back to the communities that have helped shape my life and career.”

U.S. Bank will be working with Morikawa on brand campaign spots. The company recently launched a new brand campaign “We’ll get there together.” View the spots here.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $554 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, and investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute’s World’s Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit usbank.com for more.