Lumen Partners With UK's top PT Harry Jameson to Raise Awareness on Metabolic Health

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumen, the creators of the world's first metabolism measurement device through the breath, have teamed up with the UK's top personal trainer, Harry Jameson, to raise awareness on metabolic health for March Metabolism Awareness Month.

Harry is available for expert commentary on training to improve your metabolism.

"Having the ability to move between energy sources (fat and carbohydrates) is extremely important. It is a measure of your metabolic health and I’ve been working hard over the past two months to improve mine.

Using Lumen to track whether my diet, fasting or even training is pushing my metabolism in the right direction has been both fascinating from a coaches perspective and incredibly insightful from a user/customer perspective. I love how lumen keeps me both accountable and consistent with my behaviours and getting personalised nutrition plans really helps take a mental load off my shoulders in my busy schedule," says personal trainer Jameson.

Lumen and Jameson are also working together to emphasise the importance of metabolic health in combating metabolic syndrome. In the UK, 1 in 3 adults over the age of 50 will suffer from metabolic disease which is a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension) and obesity.

The power to move away from metabolic disease by training your metabolism to switch efficiently between carbs and fats as a fuel source is a term called metabolic flexibility.

"If we feed and train our metabolism, we can process our food more efficiently - you may be able to eat a slice of pie and use it for energy faster if you have a good metabolism. We are merely training our body to use fuel sources properly- an innate mechanism. There's really no need to crash diet , if we take care of our metabolism everything else follows", says PHD in nutrition and founder of Lumen, Michal Mor.

According to research data obtained by 1 million metabolism measurements through the Lumen device, users are able to:

Lose an average of 0.5 kg or 1.5 pounds of weight per week on a consistent basis

Improve their metabolic flexibility by 66%

Improve fasting windows to 12 hours daily

Increase their daily movement by 1000 steps

Research also (Calcada et al, Gormsen et al) finds that metabolic flexibility has a profound role in assessing a person's long-term health. People with good metabolic flexibility:

Are at lower risk of developing obesity, diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Are in a better position to gain muscle and perform better during workouts;

Find it easier to lose weight and maintain it

Lumen is the only device in the world to measure your metabolism through the breath and track your metabolic health to prevent diseases born out of poor nutrition.

Based on the traditional RER test which was once available only in hospitals or clinics, is accessible to anyone and anywhere for the first time-revolutionizing the way we approach weight loss, fitness and healthy nutrition decision making.

Through the co2 in your breath, Lumen measures your metabolism and provides an insight into whether you're burning fats or carbs in less than a minute.

Scientific Validation

Lumen can provide numerous insights about the metabolism of an individual, as well as valuable scientific data to increase knowledge of metabolic flexibility and nutrition. In a study conducted by San Francisco State University, Lumen has been validated to meet the gold standard for metabolic measurement.

Availability

The Lumen device is available at Lumen.me, currently priced at £299.

The device comes equipped with a travel case, charging dock, USB-C Cable, and Premium Customer Support. Users can download the app for free on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

For media: images, video and fact sheet can be found in the press kit here.

About Lumen

Lumen helps people improve their health and fitness through technology on the forefront of personalized nutrition and metabolism. Conceived and designed by twin sisters, physiology PhDs and Ironman winners, Lumen harnesses the power of our breath to measure metabolism, which is closely linked to weight, fitness and personal health. The Lumen device measures metabolism in a single breath, in less than a minute, which previously was only possible through an hour-long lab test. Available at Lumen.me, Lumen devices ship globally, with the app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Lumen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the United States.

