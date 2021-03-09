MEDITECH Expanse Genomics Opens New Doors to Precision Medicine

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Now physicians can have discrete patient genetic data integrated into their workflow as well as the tools to understand and apply it with Expanse Genomics. MEDITECH’s groundbreaking, integrated EHR-based solution allows users to receive, store, and present complex genomic information to clinicians in intuitive ways at the point of care.

“Our Expanse Genomics solution provides health systems of all sizes the ability to tap into the power of precision medicine by integrating the process of collecting, storing, and centralizing the display of patient genetic information in the EHR, and providing guidance and clinical decision support,” stated MEDITECH Executive Vice President Hoda Sayed-Friel. “Patients benefit from personalized treatment when their physicians are armed with genetic data about their ability to metabolize medications, their predisposition to disease, or characteristics of a tumor. That information, used in conjunction with guidance and clinical decision support, is what powers precision medicine.”

Expanse Genomics improves efficiency and reduces cognitive load by allowing physicians to perform all aspects of their workflow within their EHR — from ordering tests to isolating genetic insights and providing actionable clinical decision support, in a language they can understand. Users will no longer have to hunt for test results in a separate PDF report because Expanse imports and parses data directly into the patient record and displays it alongside easy access to the original PDF reports.

In addition, the solution offers enhanced connectivity with reference laboratories to allow for communication of genetic data in ways that have not been previously envisioned in the marketplace. The solution has the flexibility to handle all healthcare specialties — such as pediatrics, oncology, pharmacogenomics and behavioral health — and can be utilized in both acute and ambulatory settings. This ensures all clinicians have the tools and data they need to provide safe and effective personalized treatments.

Having a single, consolidated chart view for all clinicians will improve physician workflow, lower cognitive load, and yield better outcomes as providers have the data and tools they need for clinical decision making. Providers are armed with a set of specific pharmacogenomic alerts through embedded integration of trusted drug data from FDB (First Databank), the leading provider of drug knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, providing guidance at points in the workflow where it is most needed.

“FDB is pleased to work closely with MEDITECH to bring the power of pharmacogenomic decision support to more clinicians, including those at rural and community hospitals,” said FDB President Bob Katter. “This is the first time FDB’s evidence-based pharmacogenomic data has been directly integrated by a major EHR vendor, saving hospitals implementation time and costs. With MEDITECH’s approach, hospitals will be able to more easily access and maintain this valuable, patient-specific data to help inform better decisions and enhance the safety and effectiveness of patient care.”

Patients benefit greatly when their treatment plans are tailored more precisely to their individual profiles and needs, including their unique genetic makeup. With Expanse Genomics, patients can now receive cutting-edge genomic medicine in the convenience of their own communities, without the need to travel long distances to other facilities.

Golden Valley Memorial Hospital is an early adopter of the solution. CMIO William Dailey, MD, said, “We are thrilled to be one of the first to implement Expanse Genomics. The solution is going to expand our possibilities for delivering precision medicine at our organization and enhance our connectivity with commercial labs. It’s also going to elevate our ability to analyze and parse results into discrete, actionable data displayed directly in the patient charts.”

