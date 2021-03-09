ADDING MULTIMEDIA: MANSCAPED™ Extends Partnership With Sydney Roosters For Second Season As Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner

MANSCAPED is excited to support the Club on and off the field again this season. Help us cheer on the Roosters beginning this Friday, March 12th, as they take on the Sea Eagles. #EastsToWin (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cock a doodle do! MANSCAPED™ is back for season two. Today, the world’s fastest-growing men’s grooming brand and the revered Sydney Roosters of the National Rugby League (NRL) are proud to announce their continued partnership for the 2021 season.

Despite the ups and downs of 2020, we emerged with a sponsorship success story, where our like-minded brands vibed from halfway across the globe and worked synergistically to keep fans engaged and players in tip-top shape...down under and beyond. This year, we’re leveling up with a bolder designation - Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner - and, needless to say, MANSCAPED aims to bring even more mojo to the field, stands, and locker rooms, beginning this Friday, March 12, when the Roosters take on the Sea Eagles on their home turf.

“The Sydney Roosters were one of our first international team partners, and one that helped embolden MANSCAPED’s Sports Marketing Department to catapult the global growth of our sports partnership portfolio,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “With this partnership, we established a unique and mutually beneficial relationship that elevated both brands, while bringing everyone a sense of confidence and levity throughout the hurdles that 2020 brought sports worldwide. We look forward to building upon this partnership in our second season by further engaging with the Roosters’ and NRL’s global viewership and devoted fans.”

Following a successful first season with MANSCAPED, Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone was pleased that the partnership was continuing into 2021 saying, “The entire Club thoroughly enjoyed working with MANSCAPED last year. Having the support of MANSCAPED on the field, and having access to their products off the field, were welcome additions to the players and staff. MANSCAPED is an international brand with a strong partnership portfolio across the sporting world, and we look forward to sharing a successful season with them in 2021,” Jarrod said.

The most iconic part of the partnership will carry over to this season, and that is the tri-level perimeter MANSCAPED LED logo placement at Sydney Cricket Ground. Home to the Roosters and one of Australia's most storied, cherished, and distinguished public sporting stadiums, the grounds is a stunning landmark and one that MANSCAPED is humbled to be showcased at. Additional static signage will be positioned right in the action as the Roosters dominate on the field. MANSCAPED will also be integrated into the Club’s digital assets, reaching their massive worldwide fanbase.

And, as mentioned above, one of the players’ most adored perks of the partnership is access to MANSCAPED’s premium collection of grooming and hygiene tools and formulations. With added confidence, cleanliness, and charisma below-the-waist, we suspect the Roosters will clinch the Premiership title this season.

About The Sydney Roosters:

A Foundation Club, the Sydney Roosters is the only franchise to have been in continued competition since rugby league was founded in Australia in 1908. Steeped in tradition and with 15 Premierships to date, the Sydney Roosters are among Australia’s oldest and leading sports franchises. The Club is one of 16 franchises that compete in the National Rugby League (NRL), the most elite rugby league competition in the world. The Sydney Roosters proudly represent the coastal eastern suburbs of Sydney in their traditional colours of red, white and blue. For further information visit www.roosters.com.au.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further domestic and international retail options coming soon. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.