Kanabo Group Announces Agreement with PharmaCann Polska for a First-of-its Kind Production Line for Medical Cannabis Vape Cartridges

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kanabo Group Plc, has announced its second key agreement following its hugely successful IPO two weeks ago, with PharmaCann Polska. Under the agreement, PharmaCann and Kanabo will establish a customized production line for Kanabo’s VapePods cartridges. The initial production capability will be approximately 36,000 cartridges a month with the ability to increase production later in the year.

The cartridges are an essential part of Kanabo’s VapePod® platform, a medically certified inhalation device that works with patented, precision-targeted formulas. The vaporiser device is designed to provide trusted relief to those suffering from a variety of disorders including PTSD, insomnia and chronic pain, and is produced in a certified GMP medical facility, setting a new medical standard, engendering trust and ensuring peace of mind for patients. It is intended that the device will replace the main medical cannabis delivery method of smoking.

PharmaCann Polska based in Warsaw, and is a part of the PHCANN International Group, has a fully licensed compound comprises both an indoor cultivation facility and an EU-GMP standard extraction facility for production of products based on cannabinoids. According to the agreement, PharmaCann Polska and Kanabo will establish a dedicated production line for the VapePod’s medicinal formulas that will use Kanabo’s filling equipment and production protocols. PharmaCann Polska will supply raw materials from one of PharmaCann’s International group facilities with an initial capacity manufacturing of Kanabo’s production line at 36,000 units per purchase month with the ability to further increase production when necessary.

Kanabo, a medical cannabis company based in the UK and Israel, provides innovative solutions for the medical cannabis industry. Having built a medically validated IP that includes delivery systems working with patented formulations, Kanabo's Initial product development is focused on vaporisation, including both medical grade vaporisers and formulations of medical cannabis extracts.

Avihu Tamir, CEO Kanabo Group Plc said: “Following the increased fund-raise achieved at the IPO, we are able to accelerate preparations for supply of medicinal cannabis products in addition to building our CBD Wellness business. I am delighted to work with PharmaCann which will enable us to provide medical cannabis vape products to thousands of patients safely and effectively using our medical grade VapePod device.”

Yuval Soiref, Director of Business Development, PHCANN International: “As part of our expansion strategy, we are happy to sign this milestone agreement with Kanabo to bring innovative cannabis products to the UK, Europe and Israel. I believe this will open a new era of medical delivery methods in the cannabis industry.”

About PHCANN INTERNATIONAL

PHCANN is a pharmaceutical company that applies global standards in the production of cannabis-based pharmaceutical extracts and final pharmaceutical forms. Using the Israeli and Canadian market experience, their mission is to ensure the availability of products containing cannabinoids of natural origin while maintaining strictly controlled pharmaceutical quality and to disseminate knowledge about its medicinal use.

About KANABO GROUP PLC

Kanabo aims to create a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by building an ecosystem that improves the well-being of millions around the world by providing an alternative solution to the smoking of medicinal cannabis flowers. With a focus on the distribution of cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers, Kanabo has conducted extensive Research & Development in order to produce high-quality cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporizers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions.