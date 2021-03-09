Cobham Mission Systems Wins NAVAIR Contract for T-45 Fleet-Wide Oxygen Concentrator

DAVENPORT, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobham Mission Systems, the U.S.-based world leader in providing military oxygen life support systems for tactical aircraft, announced today it has been awarded a new contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for production and delivery of two lots of GGU-25 oxygen concentrators. This program includes delivery of a fleet-wide oxygen concentrator legacy system upgrade for U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk jet trainers. Cobham Mission Systems’ enhanced smart concentrators will deliver optimal oxygen for pilots while also monitoring and recording necessary operational data.

“We are honored to have the Navy’s ongoing confidence in our products and to be given this opportunity to continue serving the T-45 fleet,” said Jason Apelquist, SVP business development and strategy, Cobham Mission Systems. “We have advanced our oxygen concentrator technologies and design standards significantly in the last decade to further support the warfighter and ensure critical operational data is monitored in real time. We’re excited to be delivering our GGU-25 to this fleet. It is an upgraded version of GGU-7, our legacy product on the T-45. This will ensure that Navy pilots in training are provided an environment for adequate breathing under all conditions.”

GGU-25 is designed to be a smart concentrator that delivers the required amount of oxygen to the pilot and also records key operational parameters in real time. This data is extremely useful in troubleshooting any possible incidence of unexplained physiological episode during flight.

For more information on Cobham Mission Systems oxygen concentrators or other life support systems products, visit www.cobhammissionsystems.com/oxygen or contact Matt Miller, Vice President Business Development - Environmental Systems, at matt.miller@cobham.com or (563) 383-6327.

About Cobham Mission Systems

As the world’s leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refueling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success. www.cobhammissionsystems.com