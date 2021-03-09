Recording Academy® Partners With Top Brands for 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Recording Academy® proudly announced its official marketing partners for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Bulova, Facebook, IBM, JBL, Mastercard, Pandora, PEOPLE, and SiriusXM are all supporters of this year's GRAMMY Awards, as well as events taking place throughout GRAMMY® Week.

"We are fortunate to be putting on the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards alongside these extraordinary brands," said Adam Roth, Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Business Development at the Recording Academy. "They are united in their belief that music is a healing force that can bring much-needed change to our world. Our partners stand with the Academy as we work year-round to build a more diverse and inspiring world for music creators. We are thrilled to work with these industry-leading partners to excite and engage passionate music fans everywhere."

Bulova, the Official Timepiece Partner, celebrates GRAMMY-nominated artists with an exclusive watch from their music-inspired GRAMMY Edition watch collection. First-time GRAMMY Award winners will be gifted with an exclusive edition "GRAMMY Automatic" watch, infused with musical cues throughout and a "Circle of Fifths" dial design.

Facebook is the Exclusive Streaming Partner of the GRAMMY Live pre-show. Music-loving Facebook Groups will have the unique opportunity to participate in the first ever virtual Fan Zone where members will be featured in hosted segments and have their questions answered by some of their favorite GRAMMY-nominated artists. The virtual Fan Zone will be a destination throughout the night where Facebook Group members can engage on in-show performances and award winners. GRAMMY Live will stream to the GRAMMY Awards Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. PT time on March 14.

IBM, the Official Cloud & AI Partner, launched GRAMMY Debates with Watson alongside the Recording Academy, an AI-curated music debate experience available to fans around the world. The experience allows music fans to contribute their individual points of view to some of the most important music-related conversations today. Additionally, the 63rd GRAMMY Awards day-of-show takeover on GRAMMY.com will be hosted for the first-time entirely on the IBM Cloud.

JBL, the Official Audio Partner, presents "Tomorrow’s Sounds" alongside the Recording Academy, a new program created to support the next generation of musicians and artists. Through a digital content series, JBL and the Recording Academy will highlight emerging artists and help tell their stories to a global fanbase.

Mastercard, the Official Payment Technology Partner, is the presenting sponsor of The Inaugural Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration on March 10. Additionally, they've partnered with the Black Music Collective to present a GRAMMY U® masterclass with multi-faceted artist Tayla Parx on March 11. On Music’s Biggest Night, Mastercard will host a Virtual Fan Wall experience for select cardholders to interact with some of this year’s GRAMMY nominees. Details for all events is available on Priceless.com.

Pandora launched the first-ever official GRAMMY Awards Radio, which will run from Feb. 5 through March 31. The station celebrates musical excellence and all things GRAMMY Awards including hits from GRAMMY nominees and past winners, as well as behind-the-scenes stories as told by the artists themselves. Pandora and the Recording Academy will host Pandora LIVE Countdown to the GRAMMY Awards event at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on March 11, featuring an all-female lineup of current GRAMMY nominees including HAIM, Brittany Howard, and CHIKA.

PEOPLE, the Exclusive Magazine Partner, will livestream from the GRAMMY Awards with a pre-show featuring interviews from this year's nominees and performers. People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Grammy Awards will stream at 6:30 p.m. ET on people.com, ew.com, PEOPLE and EW social channels and the PeopleTV app.

SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Sponsor, launched The GRAMMY Channel, the first-ever— airing for a limited time March 2 through 14 on Channel 104. The GRAMMY Channel will feature a variety of music from this year’s nominees across the GRAMMY Awards' 30 Fields, all leading up to the live broadcast of Music’s Biggest Night®. Listeners can also expect to hear music from GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Honorees such as Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Salt-n-Pepa, Selena and Talking Heads, as well as exclusive interviews with music’s biggest stars from behind the scenes at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Recording Academy will present the 63rd GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, March 14, 2021, on CBS, from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT with Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah serving as host. The Premiere Ceremony will stream live on GRAMMY.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

