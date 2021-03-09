Perfect Corp. partners with Henkel’s new direct-to-consumer brand Better Natured™ for a personalized hair color virtual try-on shopping experience.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider and creator of the YouCam Makeup app, partners with a Henkel DTC hair color brand Better Natured™ to introduce an innovative virtual hair color try-on solution on the brand’s website. The virtual try-on tool is powered by Perfect Corp.’s advanced AI technology and allows online shoppers to first take a professional-level hair color quiz and then try on their recommended hair color shade in real time using any device with a camera. With just a few taps, consumers can also browse through the brand’s 26 vibrant hair color shades ranging from classic neutrals like black, brown and blonde to bolder shades like silver and blue. The hyper-realistic virtual try-on solution developed by Perfect Corp. so closely mimics the effects of a physical product try-on that consumers can be confident they are making the right purchase decision.

“Consumers can also customize their shade live on the site with a personalization tool that enables them to mix shades themselves, making it lighter, darker or adding an additional tone for a truly personalized formula. These innovative tools take the guesswork out of finding the right product before making a purchase, and put the power of choice and creativity directly in the hands of the consumer,” says Michelle Ryan, Head of Marketing for Better Natured.

“AR+AI beauty technology has the potential to transform and completely reimagine customer experience,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, Alice Chang. “We’re excited to partner with Better Natured™ to introduce the innovative virtual hair color try-on solution that will not only revolutionize the way the brand can reach out to consumers, but will also allow beauty shoppers to instantly test a rainbow of color options before committing to one in real life.”

The tool is now live and can be experienced at the end of the Better Natured™ hair color quiz.

