ChargePoint and Polestar Team Up to Transform the Future of Vehicle Ownership

CAMPBELL, Calif. & MAHWAH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint, a world leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and Polestar Cars, the electric automotive brand from Sweden, today announced the creation of a new charging partnership, streamlining mutual efforts to enable a seamless ownership experience for drivers of electric vehicles. The partnership debuts alongside the first product innovation from the brand collaboration: an embedded charging app for the Polestar 2 electric fastback.

The two companies are collaborating to improve the driver experience and debunk the charging myths which block mainstream adoption of electric cars. As a result of the partnership, they are enabling Polestar drivers to focus on the enjoyment of driving an electric car, specifically by making the charging experience even easier than the old way of fueling. The collaboration offers solutions to charge at home, work, around town or on trips, all accessed directly in the Polestar 2 infotainment system.

“We are thrilled to bring our customers access to thousands of charging locations across America, matched with a premium home charger offering for the convenience of always leaving with a full battery,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar USA. “With many of our customers switching over directly from internal combustion, charging is a central component of our consumer education process and the overall customer experience. We know ChargePoint is the right partner for this critical need and the new app signals our intent to co-develop new technologies for the benefit of our customers.”

“The transition to electric is well underway and the future of mobility is proving to be more efficient, easy and connected than ever before, and our partnership with Polestar is an example of this shift,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint. “Not only does our partnership with Polestar provide drivers easy access to thousands of level 2 and DC fast places to charge across North America, the in-vehicle integration of the ChargePoint app brings our comprehensive charging ecosystem seamlessly into the in-vehicle experience. This partnership with Polestar is one of the first such integrations, and will serve as a blueprint for further collaborations between the two companies.”

Highlights of the Polestar and ChargePoint Partnership Include:

New In-Car ChargePoint App for the Polestar 2

The new ChargePoint app for the Polestar 2 eliminates the need to pull out your smartphone, RFID card or other method to charge your EV. The Polestar 2 revolutionizes the in-car experience thanks to the world debut of Google’s Android Automotive Infotainment System (OS) and the collaboration between Polestar and ChargePoint takes this to the next level via seamless integration of the ChargePoint app. The ChargePoint app, available later this week in Google Play, embeds directly into the Polestar 2 infotainment system. The app provides an easy way for drivers to find and navigate to available stations, start a charging session from the vehicle and pay if required, all via the center screen in the Polestar 2.

Public Charging Benefits

Access to North America’s largest network ensures drivers will be able to charge wherever they go and whenever they need charging. ChargePoint’s network offers a range of charging solutions, from level 2 to DC fast charging, at destinations where a driver tends to spend time during a normal day like at retail locations and workplaces, if they need a quick top up, or when taking a road trip.

Another key element of the partnership ensures that Polestar drivers will be able to access most of ChargePoint’s more than 100,000 places to charge, and thousands of additional public charging spots through roaming agreements with other major charging networks in North America.

Home Charging Benefits

For those wanting the convenience of leaving home on a full charge, Polestar drivers will be able to order the top-rated ChargePoint Home Flex home charger alongside the purchase of any Polestar vehicle. As more than 80-percent of charging takes place at home and work, the seamless ordering process ensures that drivers are able to purchase and arrange for home installation of the Home Flex before they take delivery of their Polestar car. This e-commerce solution is enabled by the fact that a Polestar car can be purchased fully online, from the comfort of home. The ChargePoint Home Flex is one of the market’s fastest, most flexible home chargers available with the ability to deliver up to 50 amps of current, which is adjustable to match to any home’s electrical supply today and into the future.

For more information, watch this video or visit https://www.chargepoint.com/polestar/.

For images and other media information, visit polestar.com/press.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 88 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint’s North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

About Polestar

Polestar is the independent Swedish premium electric performance car brand founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. Established in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and retails its vehicles in ten global markets across Europe and North America, and in China.

Polestar produces two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 is a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 619 hp, 738 ft.-lb. and an electric-only range of 60 miles – the longest of any hybrid car in the world. The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company’s first fully electric, high volume car. Polestar 2 launched in 2020 with an all-wheel drive electric powertrain that produces 408 hp and 487 ft.-lb., with a maximum range of 233 miles (292 miles WLTP).

In the future, the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV will join the portfolio, as well as the Precept – a design study vehicle released in 2020 that is slated for future production. Precept showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of sustainability, digital technology and design.