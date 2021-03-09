Fitbit Announces Fitbit Ace 3™, Next Generation Activity and Sleep Tracker for Kids, Encourages a Healthy Lifestyle by Making Fitness Fun

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitbit today announced Fitbit Ace 3™, the brand’s next generation activity and sleep tracker that makes it fun and easy for kids ages 6+ to get active and build healthy habits with the whole family. Expanding on the features kids love most about the Ace family of trackers, Ace 3 introduces more animated clock faces3 and new accessories4 to motivate kids and show off their personal style. With up to 8 days of battery life5 in a swimproof design,6 Ace 3 can keep up all week long. At the accessible price of $79.95 (USD), Ace 3 is available for pre-order today, with worldwide availability starting March 15.

With distance learning, no in-person physical education and the lack of after-school sports, kids are spending more time on devices, with a survey in the United States showing that parents believe their kids are experiencing a 500 percent increase in screen time.7 To offset this, parents are challenged to find new ways to help kids stay active -- Ace 3 inspires kids to get moving regardless of circumstance and helps them build healthy habits to last a lifetime.

“As families continue to navigate remote learning and social distancing guidelines, it is a constant challenge to keep kids moving, motivated and happy, while trying to balance the time they spend on screens for school as well as free time,” said James Park, VP, GM & Co-founder of Fitbit. “We’ve infused Ace 3 with experiences that bring more fun into kids’ day-to-day lives to help them, and their parents, reconnect with the joy of movement, helping instill important, foundational healthy habits that can last a lifetime.”

Ace 3 helps kids develop healthy habits by encouraging them to get active and get the sleep their growing bodies need. The device helps motivate kids to get moving to reach the 60 daily active minutes with reminders to take at least 250 steps per hour, with an option to customize during school time.8 Plus, kids can easily set personalized goals and track their activity by reviewing their stats on the bright, easy-to-use touchscreen, setting timers and racing against the stopwatch. Sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms help parents and kids work together to develop a consistent sleep schedule that gives kids enough time to rest and energize for another day of staying active and building healthy habits. In the Fitbit app, kids can connect with parent-approved friends and family, engage in friendly competition via Family Face Off challenges, and celebrate milestones with virtual badges and trophies.

Fitbit Ace 3 makes activity fun with animated clock face characters that change and grow as kids make progress toward their goal throughout the day. With new bunny, cat, martian and spaceship animated clockfaces,9 and more than 20 clocks to choose from, kids now have more options to personalize their device and express themselves in a fun and engaging way. Kids can also match Ace 3 to their individual style with different accessory band options10 and, coming soon, Ace 3 will be the first wearable to bring one of the most beloved characters to kids’ wrists: Minions™. With two accessory bands in Despicable Blue and Mischief Black, and more engaging Minions features and offerings coming soon, the iconic Minion characters from one of the world’s most successful animated franchises will soon be on-wrist to motivate kids to stay active.

While kids focus on getting active, parents can be assured their child’s privacy is protected. To do so, parents can set up a family account to access privacy controls and protections, which is strongly suggested for children ages 12 and under and required for using Ace 3. Through a Fitbit Family account in-app, parents are able to access Parent View where they can easily see their kid’s activity, manage what is shown on their kid’s app experience, and approve their kid’s friend requests. Meanwhile, kids can experience Ace 3 in-app via Kid View, a focused view that promotes the development of healthy habits by showing the data that matters most, like activity and sleep stats,11 as well as parent-approved friends, clock faces, avatars and badges. The Ace 3 experience is designed to meet the child privacy standards outlined by law where available, including COPPA in the United States and GDPR in Europe.

With an easy setup process using a parent’s Fitbit Family account, families can work together to pair Ace 3 with Android and iOS devices so kids can get moving quickly. Kids with their own smartphones will be able to receive call notifications directly on-wrist to stay connected to their parents, family and friends.12 Once set up and fully charged, Ace 3 allows kids to spend less time charging and more time moving with the confidence of Ace 3’s day battery life of more than a week.13

Fitbit Ace 3 is available for pre-order today at Fitbit.com and major retailers, with worldwide availability starting March 15, 2021. Ace 3 retails for $79.95 (USD) with classic, comfortable and secure silicone bands, featuring a bumper design to withstand spills and tumbles, in Black with a Sport Red clasp or Cosmic Blue with an Astro Green clasp. This summer, the Minions embossed silicone accessory bands will be available14 for $29.95 (USD).

International Pricing for Fitbit Ace 3

Australia (AUD) $99.95 Canada (CAD) $99.95 Chile (CLP) $79,990.00 Europe (Euro) €79.95 Hong Kong (HKD) HK$598.00 Japan (JPY) ¥10,990.00 Mexico (Peso) $1,999.00 New Zealand (NZD) $119.95 Peru (PEN) S/549.00 Singapore (SGD) S$118.00 UK (GBP) £69.99

About Fitbit

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit products are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Sense™, the Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Charge 4™, Fitbit Inspire 2™, and Fitbit Ace 3™ trackers and Fitbit Aria Air smart scale. The Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit app, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, provides advanced analytics and actionable guidance in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching provides one-on-one virtual coaching with expert health coaches and personalized plans based on your Fitbit data. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

[1] Animated clock faces require more frequent charging.

[2] Minions accessory bands sold separately.

[3] Animated clock faces require more frequent charging.

[4] Sold separately

[5] Battery life varies with use and other factors.

[6] Water resistant up to 50M.

[7] Survey Shows Parents Alarmed as Kids’ Screen Time Skyrockets During COVID-19 Crisis in the United States. April 23, 2020, https://parents-together.org/survey-shows-parents-alarmed-as-kids-screen-time-skyrockets-during-covid-19-crisis/.

[8] Daily active minutes goal is automatically set to 60 minutes per the CDC’s recommendation of daily physical activity for kids. Daily step goal is automatically set to 10,000. Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity, U.S. National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, https://www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/children/. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd Edition, 2018. https://health.gov/paguidelines/second-edition/pdf/Physical_Activity_Guidelines_2nd_edition.pdf#page=46

[9] Animated clock faces require more frequent charging.

[10] Sold separately.

[11]Ace 3 includes a heart rate sensor that is not activated.

[12] When phone is nearby.

[13] Up to 8 days of battery life; varies with use and other factors.

[14] Sold separately.