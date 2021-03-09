Home Repair Network Limited Selects CoreLogic to Support Global Claims Operations

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Home Repair Network Limited (HRNL), an independent contractor manager for the property damage industry in the United Kingdom, has signed a global agreement to deploy the CoreLogic claims workflow and management platform to augment their core claims operations.

HRNL provides services for Insurance companies and homeowners in the UK to manage building damage claims, providing a new and innovative service offering with the customer at the heart of the business’ DNA. HRNL were looking to digitise their claims estimating and fulfilment processes in conjunction with their established claims management technology. To support this need, HRNL sought a technology provider who could cater both for their needs today and in the future.

“As our business continues to grow and our team expands, we were looking for a market leading solution to support our requirement for the scoping and fulfilment of buildings damage claims,” said Ian Hogarth, Managing Director at HRNL. “Following an extensive market review, CoreLogic was the obvious choice due to their solutions’ clear functional advantages and well-established market presence.”

HRNL deployed CoreLogic’s claims platform to support their users in the estimating and fulfilment of claims from anywhere and at any time. HRNL’s team are now able to instantly and easily access accurate pricing and scope information from a comprehensive insurance repair pricing database, speeding up the estimating process and delivering clear, accurate cost information to their customers.

“This relationship with HRNL is a great demonstration of the value we can deliver to supply chain businesses who choose us to support their service delivery,” said Michael Porter, Senior Leader, International Markets at CoreLogic. “HRNL’s decision to place their trust in our capabilities gives us a great opportunity to work with a dynamic fast-growing business as they deliver differentiated value in the UK insurance landscape.”

