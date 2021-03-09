Andersen Global Enters Turks and Caicos Islands

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its Caribbean foothold with collaborating firm Misick & Stanbrook, one of the largest and most established law firms in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Misick & Stanbrook, founded in 1981 by Senior Partner Ariel Misick, has full-service capabilities with specialties in corporate and commercial law, tourism and resort development, real estate and litigation. The firm provides domestic and offshore services to a broad range of clients including corporations and institutions as well as foreign investors and high net worth individuals.

“Over the years, we have built an enviable reputation in the market by providing our clients with best-in-class solutions,” Ariel said. “Our international reach and extensive local knowledge have proven to be valuable factors of our success, and our collaboration with Andersen Global bolsters our capabilities and competitive edge in the market.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “Misick & Stanbrook is a strong team of attorneys with a renowned level of expertise in all their practice areas. The firm’s capabilities are complementary to our current platform in the region, which strengthens our independent, integrated approach critical to our organization’s success. This collaboration is another key addition to our expansion strategy in the Caribbean.”

