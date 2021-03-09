Soleo Health to Administer Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ GIVLAARI® (givosiran) for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyria in Adults

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy and infusion services, announced today it has joined the treatment center directory for GIVLAARI® (givosiran), managed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company. This inclusion allows Soleo Health to administer GIVLAARI in adults with Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP).

GIVLAARI is the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for AHP in adults. AHP refers to a family of ultra-rare genetic disorders that results in the buildup of neurotoxins, which form due to a defect in the production of heme, a component of hemoglobin. These neurotoxins are believed to be causal for disease manifestations of AHP, including acute attacks and, for some patients, chronic, debilitating symptoms that negatively impact day-to-day life. GIVLAARI is a once-monthly injection for subcutaneous use, which reduces the levels of neurotoxins associated with AHP attacks and other AHP disease manifestations in adults.

Soleo Health offers GIVLAARI injections for subcutaneous use in patients’ homes or at one of its ambulatory infusion centers, supported and administered by its experienced staff, trained on the clinical profile and delivery of GIVLAARI. Soleo Health’s extensive expertise in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals – particularly in treating rare or ultra-rare diseases – makes the Company an excellent candidate to bring GIVLAARI to patients. Additionally, Soleo Health’s proprietary clinical outcomes program, SoleMetrics®, which collects and produces valuable real-world data over time, will gather intelligent outcomes throughout the patient’s journey.

“We are once again expanding our portfolio of infusible and injectable specialty pharmaceuticals to elevate our levels of quality patient care and therapeutic service offerings. Our role in the administration of GIVLAARI complements the many other rare or ultra-rare drug distribution products and personalized care we provide,” stated Drew Walk, Soleo Health chief executive officer.

“Soleo Health has established an expertise in leveraging SoleMetrics for these specialty pharmaceuticals and will do the same for those adults with AHP through the collection and analysis of critical outcomes data. Broadening our therapeutic portfolio continues to differentiate Soleo Health in the serving of patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases,” Walk added.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran), as well as Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter @Alnylam or on LinkedIn.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy and infusion services, administered in the home or at alternate sites of care.

Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team, comprised of experienced clinical pharmacists and registered nurses, utilizes a consistent patient management process, which leads to quantifiable clinical and economic value while improving the patient experience.

Soleo Health operates 20 locations throughout the U.S. with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC and The Joint Commission. For more information, visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.