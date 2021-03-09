Click Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with youturn to Expand Access to Clinically Validated Smoking Cessation Program Clickotine®

NEW YORK & GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ solutions as prescription medical treatments, today announced a partnership with youturn, the leader in evidence-based and therapist-led video content about substance use disorder, providing Clickotine®, a clinically validated, fully digital smoking cessation program, to youturn’s enterprise customers spanning nearly 5,000 members around the world.

Clickotine is an all in one, comprehensive digital therapeutic for smoking cessation that can be downloaded on a smartphone. The program provides an individualized plan that is fully integrated with 8 weeks of nicotine replacement therapy including gum, a patch or lozenge. By partnering with Click, youturn, a cost-saving online solution that employers can enroll in to provide resources and support for those who may be struggling with substance use disorder, will grant all members access to Clickotine’s digital regimen.

The partnership aims to provide better tools and resources for members trying to achieve their smoking quit goals in combination with youturn’s vast substance use disorder resource library. A study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry concludes that incorporating smoking cessation and prevention efforts into substance use disorder treatment may improve long-term outcomes for adult smokers with substance use disorders, supporting a natural alliance between Click and youturn.

“ Our partnership with youturn underscores the widespread need and power of innovative healthcare solutions for the treatment of behavioral and physical health problems like smoking,” said David Benshoof Klein, chief executive officer at Click Therapeutics. “ Clickotine has a verified history of guiding patients through the smoking cessation process in addition to curbing overall healthcare costs. We are thrilled to collaborate with youturn as we align on our combined mission of leveraging digital platforms to help patients with neurobehavioral conditions live longer, happier and healthier lives.”

“ Partnering with a leading digital healthcare company like Click Therapeutics is an exciting step in our organization’s quest to help patients and families affected by smoking and other mood-altering behaviors that are often stigmatized,” said Shay Houser, co-founder and chief executive officer at youturn. “ Our goal is to lower the significant costs and impacts of addiction and substance use disorder on our healthcare system. Clickotine, as well as Click’s overall dedication to developing software as prescription medical treatments for a wide array of indications, fulfills our mission of providing evidence-based, technological resources for patients and families in need. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of Clickotine on youturn members.”

About youturn

youturn maintains the world's largest library of proprietary, evidence-based and therapist-led video content about substance misuse. Developed after engaging with 40,000 individuals through nationally-recognized, non-profit partner, FAVOR Greenville, youturn provides evidenced-based training content to enterprises. These training protocols reduce risk related to drugs and alcohol while also increasing employee resilience and productivity. It also helps to contain health plan costs. For more information: https://youturn.net/.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for people with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Schizophrenia, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Chronic Pain, Insomnia, COPD, Obesity, and more. For more information, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.