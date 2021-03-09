Bringoz Launches Intelligent Delivery & Distribution System on Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringoz, Complex Logistics Made Simple, announced today its intelligent delivery and distribution management system is now available on Microsoft Azure. Bringoz customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Shippers and carriers worldwide face an unprecedented acceleration in demand for deliveries coupled with a host of new operational and financial challenges. Bringoz offers a unified solution that empowers enterprise and mid-market companies to meet today’s challenges and achieve superior levels of delivery and distribution services within a cost-effective model. This is achieved through automated planning, dispatching, real-time delivery tracking and much more while helping customers to optimize owned, contracted and crowdsourced resources. Azure provides the power, flexibility, and scalability required to support these data-rich and compute intensive workloads.

Bringoz serves a growing list of industries: general retail, grocery, CPG, and automotive (to name a few), with an emphasis on last, middle and first mile. “Even prior to the onset of the global pandemic, there was tremendous pressure to continually innovate delivery and distribution solutions and services,” said Doron Bakchy, CEO of Bringoz. “At Bringoz, we’ve been working tirelessly to respond to today’s business needs by providing customers with the ability to effectively plan, manage, and monitor in real-time, a multitude of delivery operations.”

“Over the past year, retailers globally have been under tremendous pressure to reach their customers while dealing with supply chain disruptions and rapidly growing e-commerce demand,” said Tom Backus, director of Supply Chain Strategy, WW Retail & Consumer Goods at Microsoft. “Bringoz’s SaaS-based logistics platform delivers exactly what a Chief Supply Chain Officer needs to operate effectively in today’s environment, a solution with real-time visibility into all delivery operations to lower overall costs while improving the customer experience. We are pleased Bringoz chose Microsoft Azure as the technology platform for its delivery and distribution system.”

Bringoz Intelligent Delivery & Distribution System is available in the Azure Marketplace, an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. “We’re happy to welcome the Bringoz solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.” , said Sahir Anand, Principal, Industry Lead – Microsoft Azure Cloud+AI for Retail & CPG at Microsoft.

Bringoz is a SaaS-based delivery logistics platform that provides shippers & carriers an end-to-end, scalable delivery infrastructure. Bringoz is a Microsoft Partner working together on multiple joint initiatives and has been recently included among the top 20 priority partners for retail & CPG.