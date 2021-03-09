VirtualHealth Partners with Continual Care Solutions on Transformative Strategy for Vulnerable and Special Populations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirtualHealth today announced that Continual Care Solutions, Inc. has chosen HELIOS®, VirtualHealth’s industry-leading SaaS solution for comprehensive medical management, as its preferred interface for health insurers, managed care organizations, and other clinical stakeholders. The HELIOS platform will enable Continual Care Solutions to connect its imPowr™ product to a broader healthcare ecosystem, enabling bi-directional data exchange among payers, providers, and health and human service organizations.

Continual Care Solutions specializes in transforming the social and human service organizations that impact individuals’ health, addressing the issues of fragmented client care and securing funding, while improving data collection efforts to help establish best practices within these organizations. Combined with VirtualHealth’s experience delivering results for health plans and health systems, the partnership will help bridge key gaps between social and clinical models of care. This closed-loop of information between care providers and community organizations will offer a more complete and real-time view into a patient’s life, critical to better managing vulnerable and special populations.

“It was vitally important for us to find a technology partner that deeply understands the value of community-based care, which is at the core of what we do,” said Sean Ossont, president of Continual Care Solutions. “The VirtualHealth team impressed us with their deep knowledge in this area, commitment to healthcare equity, and forward-thinking technologies that allow us to deliver richer insights for the organizations we support.”

Leveraging the HELIOS platform, Continual Care Solutions can better serve its nonprofit customers and ensure they have the tools necessary to care for those with complex needs and address health disparities through community-based resources such as housing, education, employment, behavioral health, and other health and wellness resources. With VirtualHealth, Continual Care Solutions can now provide more robust data that further highlights the impact of value-based care models and the direct importance of funding for health and wellness-related nonprofit programs and services across the country.

“The work that Continual Care Solutions is doing is vitally important to the greater healthcare conversation and ensuring that our most vulnerable populations get the care they so need and deserve,” said Adam Sabloff, CEO and founder of VirtualHealth. “We are proud to align with organizations like Continual Care Solutions that share our commitment to proactive healthcare through smarter technology and transformative models of care.”

The partnership with Continual Care Solutions is the latest in a series of VirtualHealth alliances, following on the recent announcements of collaborations with leading health technology companies Prealize Health and Sandata Technologies, among others.

For more information on HELIOS, please click here. For more information on imPowr by Continual Care Solutions, Inc., please click here.

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS® by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case, disease, and utilization management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte in 2018 and 2019, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About Continual Care Solutions, Inc.

Developed in 2018, imPowr™ by Continual Care Solutions is a comprehensive software solution designed specifically for nonprofit human services organizations. The imPowr solution provides organizations with financial growth, improved efficiencies, and risk mitigation so that they can focus on advancing their mission and serving the community with excellence. For more information, visit www.continualcaresolutions.com.