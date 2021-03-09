Wall Street Journal and Bidgely Illustrate Data’s Critical Role in Creating a Compelling Path to a Carbon-free Future for Energy Consumers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wall Street Journal and Bidgely have published the fourth and final article in its recently released series highlighting the collective action required by utilities and energy consumers to reduce carbon footprints and achieve nationwide decarbonization goals. Supported by insights from National Grid, Iberdrola and the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative, the article, Going Green, One Data Point at a Time, points to data-driven solutions like carbon footprint tracking to provide tangible and frictionless guidance for consumers to make smarter energy decisions. Using insights gleaned from smart meter data, utilities can pair measurable, real-time energy consumption with personalized guidance as a way to educate consumers on their impact on the environment and motivate change.

Utilities are recognized in the article for their ability to engage consumers en masse and are seeking tools to help create a personalized journey for developing sustainable habits, regardless of a consumer’s circumstances or starting point. Bidgely CTO Vivek Garud explains, “It doesn’t matter who you are. We believe you can always do something better in order to reduce your carbon footprint—and by virtue of that, the footprint of the whole human race. Our vision is to get to a place where you have a much smaller ecological footprint for every home, every business on the planet, and we want to be one of the tools to take the world to this goal.”

The article references how the Biden administration has provided the legislative framework for a carbon-free power sector by 2035 but notes the critical need for utilities to effectively engage with customers to make better choices for the environment to achieve such goals. The article also explores how utilities today are creating personalized energy plans to help customers select programs that best suit their energy needs as well as reduce carbon emissions. From granular customer-level data, utilities are developing tools that reach a broader range of customers with the ability to empower communities of people toward more energy-conscious lifestyles.

To learn more about the role of data analytics in creating a carbon-free future, read Going Green, One Data Point at a Time in its entirety or watch Bidgely’s latest on-demand keynote presentation at the Parks Associates Smart Energy Summit.

Bidgely at the J.D. Power Utility Client Conference

Bidgely will present on the power of collective action that utilities can incite for achieving net-zero goals at J.D. Power’s upcoming Utility Client Conference event. Utility-led customer advocacy and engagement for mitigating climate change is a core component to J.D. Power’s Three Dimensions of Sustainability Leadership, as well as documented risks of climate change to the planet and its impact on reliable power. This presentation will demonstrate how leading utilities are today implementing personalized customer outreach to successfully promote net-zero initiatives.

