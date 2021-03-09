Ingram Micro Cloud Announces New Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Cloud, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, today announced a new global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. This multi-year, joint investment is geared towards accelerating the growth of AWS Partners worldwide through Ingram Micro Cloud.

During this multi-year, global agreement, Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS will accelerate initiatives to increase reach and footprint in existing geographic markets and expand into new geographic markets across EMEA, LATAM, and ASEAN countries. Ingram Micro Cloud plans to scale AWS adoption with emerging ISVs, while driving greater adoption of AWS solutions with SMB customers through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Ingram Micro Cloud expects to continue broadening relationships with Emerging and Growth System Integrator (SI) and Value-added Reseller (VAR) partners for AWS through its partner enablement and support initiatives to help AWS Partners build a healthy AWS practice leveraging Ingram Micro Cloud’s 9-step IaaS Practice Building methodology. These initiatives cover a wide range of sales enablement, practice development, technical enablement, and business and financial support services.

“In addition to further strengthening our strategic relationship with AWS, this global agreement underscores the critical imperative of the IaaS business for Ingram Micro Cloud,” said Nimesh Dave, president of Ingram Micro Cloud. “We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS in bringing our skills, services, products, and overall channel knowledge to help our partners find success with AWS at an accelerated pace.”

“We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Ingram Micro Cloud,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization at AWS. “Through this agreement and with Ingram Micro Cloud’s expanding AWS Practice and global network of channel partners, more small and medium businesses and ISVs will be able to leverage AWS services to help solve business problems and accelerate growth through digital transformation.”

Additionally, the collaboration will see both organizations work together to bolster Ingram Micro Cloud’s current skills and offerings, as well as develop new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud currently provides an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with over 100+ AWS certifications, AWS Professional and Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected services, Ingram’s Cloud Marketplace with access to automated go to market tools, partner programs like AWS Illuminate, AWS Operations and Billing Services, and more.

“Ingram Micro Cloud has played a key role in building and scaling our AWS business,” said Matt Huff, Principal and President at Redapt. “We don’t normally work with traditional distribution but Ingram Micro Cloud’s ability to align with us strategically and support us with our customers has made cloud distribution an absolutely critical function in the success of our AWS business.”

Further information about Ingram Micro Cloud’s AWS business can be found here: https://now.ingrammicrocloud.com/aws.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 14 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.