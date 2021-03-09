Vizient Announces 35 New, Renewed or Expanded Member Agreements in Q3 and Q4 of 2020

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announced new, renewed or expanded member agreements with 35 health care organizations in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, including academic medical centers, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers. These new agreements demonstrate the value of Vizient’s solutions and services for health care providers.

“As health systems continue to mitigate the tremendous effect the pandemic is having on their organizations, it’s more important than ever they have access to services, analytics solutions and expertise that will enable them to lower costs and improve operational and financial performance. We are excited to work with these members to help them battle this virus and meet their savings and clinical goals,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient.

The health care organizations with new, renewed or expanded member agreements in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 are:

Adams Memorial Hospital

AHMC Healthcare, Inc.

Baptist Health

Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation

Baylor Scott & White Health

Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Boone Hospital Center

Bronson Healthcare Group, Inc.

Bryan Health

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global Inc

Cape Regional Health System

Capital Health System, Inc.

CentraCare Health

Coosa Valley Medical Center

Excela Health

Georgetown Hospital System

Graham Hospital Association

John Muir Health

JPS Health Network

Liberty Hospital

Magnolia Regional Health Center

Main Line Health, Inc.

Marshfield Clinic Health System

Mosaic Life Care

NorthBay Healthcare

OU Medicine

Penn Highlands Healthcare

Sanford Health

Self Regional Healthcare

Springhill Medical Center

St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center

The Guthrie Clinic

The University of Vermont Medical Center, Inc.

UW Health

Washington Regional Medical System

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.