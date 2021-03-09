Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority Selects VertexOne to Optimize Business Operations and Customer Service

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (PWSA) announces the selection of VertexOne to provide enterprise-wide, integrated, and robust enhanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. VertexOne enters this partnership with PWSA to provide the utility with a state-of-the-art Customer Information System (CIS) powered by SAP, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, and customer self-service solutions.

While PWSA is making historic investments in water and wastewater infrastructure, they’re also investing in the technology infrastructure that’s needed to modernize internal business operations and provide a better digital experience for PWSA customers. This is an important step in PWSA’s evolution to offer modern self-service options for customers and streamline routine processes that will enhance staff efficiencies and day-to-day operations.

“We selected VertexOne as a partner for this ambitious project because we were impressed with their strong track record of success implementing similar solutions for other peer water utilities. We enter this partnership confidently as VertexOne staff prepare to serve as a critical extension of our internal team,” shares PWSA Chief Executive Officer, Will Pickering.

VertexOne and PWSA will continue their partnership following the successful implementation of VertexOne CIS EnterpriseTM and ERP. VertexOne will supply PWSA with on-going support through its industry leading enhanced service, VertexOne CompleteTM including infrastructure management, system monitoring, security maintenance, and functional upgrades. In addition to these core components, VertexOne will provide PWSA with comprehensive digital customer self-service and customer engagement solutions.

With this partnership, PWSA will accomplish both short-term and long-term goals:

Customer Experience : PWSA’s 80,000 water and wastewater customers and 110,000 wastewater only customers will enjoy improved user experience with customer defined communication channels and modern customer self-service functionality that adapts to changing customer needs.

: PWSA’s 80,000 water and wastewater customers and 110,000 wastewater only customers will enjoy improved user experience with customer defined communication channels and modern customer self-service functionality that adapts to changing customer needs. Modern & Intuitive System : PWSA staff will enjoy deeply integrated CIS and ERP systems which will eliminate the burden they currently experience with manual processes. VertexOne CIS EnterpriseTM will also optimize PWSA’s billing and payment system through expanded channels.

“PWSA isn’t alone in being challenged with juggling multiple systems in running their utility operations,” says VertexOne CEO Andrew Jornod. “We’ve partnered with many utilities over 30 years to solve this exact problem by breaking down silos between systems for greater consistency and operational efficiency for all departments. We look forward to bringing our best-in-class technologies to PWSA and to help them achieve similar results and elevate both staff and end-customer experiences.”

“While PWSA has made significant investments in new technology infrastructure over the past several years, this project with VertexOne will modernize two critical areas of our business – financial operations and customer service – while giving us the ability to integrate with other technology tools in-use at the Authority,” remarks Pickering. “This project is a key step on our journey to demonstrate continued investment in our customers and how we serve them. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with VertexOne.”

About PWSA

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is the largest combined water, sewer and stormwater authority in Pennsylvania, serving 300,000 consumers throughout the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for utilities across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions—including the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS Solution for Utilities comprised of the Customer Information System, Mobile Workforce Management, Meter Data Management, Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self-Service, and WaterSmart solution—VertexOne helps utilities deliver a compelling customer experience; reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and driving utility operations forward. https://www.vertexone.net