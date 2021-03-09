Cloudleaf Software Powers Logistics-as-a-Service Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudleaf today announced that Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has chosen Cloudleaf’s Digital Visibility Platform as part of its new Logistics-as-a-Service offering which is part of the Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite. The solution from Cloudleaf will provide an easy-to-deploy and easy-to-use Logistics service that incorporates Qualcomm Technologies’ components, as well as Cloudleaf’s Digital Visibility software to enable a holistic, end-to-end view of the supply chain. The Cloudleaf solution will drive adoption and utilization of hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies within the supply chain.

COVID-19 exposed many vulnerabilities in global supply chains, most notably that leaders lacked a holistic understanding of the state of their supply chain, including knowing where products are, what condition they are in and the expected arrival times. These questions are difficult to answer and the current processes, often manual with alarm clocks and spreadsheets, do not provide a 24/7, real-time view of the state of supply chains. Cloudleaf set out to address this issue with its leading-edge software to address every pain point along the supply chain.

Cloudleaf’s device and data agnostic platform provides continuous visibility into the context, condition, timing and location of material and assets throughout supply chains. The Digital Visibility Platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. By combining real-time events from sensors, business processes, disruptions and risks, the Cloudleaf platform can virtualize and visualize the end-to-end supply chain. Cloudleaf has combined its Digital Visibility Platform with Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative and advanced 5G technologies, IoT devices and services, designed to enable a powerful Logistics-as-a-Service offering.

“At Cloudleaf, we are committed to working with our customers to transform their supply chain into a strategic, data-driven asset capable of unlocking growth opportunities as everything becomes connected,” said Mahesh Veerina, CEO of Cloudleaf. “We are honored to have our solution included in the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite.”

Qualcomm Technologies has been delivering enterprise grade solutions for many years and provides some of the most advanced 5G technologies, innovative IoT devices including tracker tags, Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras, condition monitors and temperature sensors that offer rapid deployable solutions to Fortune 500 institutions in a security-focused, trusted and reliable fashion.

Key features of the Cloudleaf solution include:

Quick time to Value: The patented Sensor Fabric TM can be deployed within a matter of days, delivering immediate ROI

The patented Sensor Fabric can be deployed within a matter of days, delivering immediate ROI Real-time Insights: The LaaS solution leverages cloud APIs to garner real-time, actionable insights

The LaaS solution leverages cloud APIs to garner real-time, actionable insights Limitless Scale: The SaaS nature of the solution means businesses can scale as their business grows, enabling quick and efficient ROI

The SaaS nature of the solution means businesses can scale as their business grows, enabling quick and efficient ROI Easy to understand visualization: The solution delivers KPIs and visualization tools for tracking and monitoring supply chain operations from manufacturer to last mile

“One of our goals at Qualcomm Technologies has been to create and enable an ecosystem that helps our solutions to commercialize through module vendors, distributors, and systems integrators," said Jeff Lorbeck, senior vice president and general manager, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are pleased to collaborate with Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator program ecosystem members such as Cloudleaf to help enable Logistics-as-a-Service solutions, providing an end-to-end offering while addressing a wide range of business and supply chain challenges.”

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm IoT Services Suite is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.