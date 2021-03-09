Two Edmentum Products Named Winners at Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence: Remote Learning

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edmentum, a global leader and pioneer in online education solutions, is excited to announce that its Exact Path and Courseware programs have been honored as winners of Tech & Learning magazine’s Awards of Excellence program, “The Best Tools for Remote and Blended Learning & Teaching.” The new award offering recognizes exceptional products helping students, parents, and teachers succeed both during and after the transition to remote learning.

“Over the past year, Edmentum has equipped school districts with high-quality technology solutions guiding the transition from in-person to virtual and hybrid instruction,” said Edmentum Chief Product Officer Cheryl Dodge. “We are honored to be recognized for our leadership in the digital transformation of education.”

Judges placed Exact Path and Courseware among the most innovative products supporting continuity of learning across hybrid and fully virtual environments. Both programs were named Best Remote/Blended Learning Tools, with Exact Path recognized for being a standout in the Primary Grades (K–6) category and Courseware in the Secondary Grades (7–12) category.

“Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” said Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. “The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond.”

Exact Path promotes academic growth for K–12 students in math, reading, and language arts through adaptive diagnostic assessments paired with individualized learning paths designed to meet unique learner needs.

Courseware empowers grades 6–12 students via best-in-class online curricula, offering over 400 courses for first-time credit, credit recovery, and college and career readiness.

A complete list of all Remote Learning award winners can be found here.

About Edmentum

Edmentum, Inc., is dedicated to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation, Edmentum’s powerful learning solutions blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators’ most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

About Tech & Learning

For over 40 years, Tech & Learning has offered an integrated platform of content in print, in-person, and online for K–12 leaders. Tech & Learning’s award-winning print and digital publications, websites, e-newsletters, and virtual and in-person events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to education leaders who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning delivers the highest-quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology, and its extensive marketing services division provides partners with unique, targeted, and highly valued products.

