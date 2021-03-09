HighRadius Partners with Sage To Provide End-to-End Accounts Receivable Automation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighRadius, a fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in automating the order-to-cash and treasury management processes, today announced a new partnership with Sage. As part of the agreement, HighRadius has integrated RadiusOne A/R Suite with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system and made it available in the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

RadiusOne A/R brings the power of enterprise-leading AI-powered solutions to midsized businesses. With simpler user experience and faster time-to-value, RadiusOne A/R offers an eInvoicing & Collections App, Cash Reconciliation App, and Credit Risk App to help mid-sized businesses leverage accounts receivable automation technology to overcome their biggest challenges in working capital optimization.

As mid-sized businesses look for sophisticated accounts receivable solutions to continuously monitor the risk of their entire customer portfolio and perform effective collections, RadiusOne A/R squarely fits into their finance digital transformation agenda. RadiusOne A/R Suite's differentiated approach with pre-loaded configurations based on industry-specific best practices helps midsized businesses automate their accounts receivable processes in a few weeks with minimal IT intervention.

“RadiusOne A/R Suite is built to automate clerical A/R processes for mid-sized businesses and reduce the friction for supplier A/R teams to digitally collaborate with their buyers and A/P teams,” said Sayid Shabeer, Chief Product Officer, HighRadius. “This partnership allows Sage Intacct customers to unleash their full potential by integrating with market-leading accounts receivable automation solutions from HighRadius.”

“The A/R process for many midsize companies can be tedious, manual, and often very time consuming,” added Melody Williams, Sage’s Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. “HighRadius shares our goal of streamlining and automating financial processes for our customers. This integrated solution will help our joint customers reduce errors and free their finance team to do more value-added tasks to help grow the business.”

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that leverages Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Systems to help companies automate Accounts Receivable and Treasury processes. The HighRadius® Integrated Receivables platform reduces cycle times in your order-to-cash process through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, electronic billing and payment processing, cash application, deductions, and collections. HighRadius® Treasury Management Applications help teams achieve touchless cash management, accurate cash forecasting and seamless bank reconciliation. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine and Freeda™ Digital Assistant for order-to-cash teams, HighRadius enables teams to leverage machine learning to predict future outcomes and automate routine labor-intensive tasks. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months. To learn more, please visit www.highradius.com.