Etisalat Selects Netcracker Domain Orchestration for Dynamic 5G Slicing and a New Digital Experience

WALTHAM, Mass. & ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etisalat, one of the leading telecommunications operators in emerging markets – recognized by Ookla® Speedtest® as the world’s fastest mobile network in 2020 – has selected Netcracker Domain Orchestration solutions to complement its strategy of bringing new and innovative 5G services to market. This includes automation of 5G slicing within a multivendor, cloud-native 5G core environment and across the entire network. These functions can also be extended to the network edge to enable new high-value 5G services and applications that require Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) to meet Etisalat’s stringent quality of experience needs.

Netcracker Core Domain Orchestration, based on the cloud-native Netcracker Digital OSS portfolio, combines Service Orchestration and VNF/CNF Orchestration with critical real-time OSS functions, including Active Inventory and Configuration Management as well as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-driven analytics. The solution orchestrates multivendor 5G core and incorporates new 3GPP slice management functions, including Customer Service Management Function, Network Service Management Function and Network Slice Subnet Management Function. Additionally, Netcracker Edge Domain Orchestration comprises the same components for the edge domain with the addition of MEC application orchestration and management.

With the adoption of Domain Orchestration platforms, Etisalat will be able to strengthen its business offerings with dynamic activation and lifecycle management of end-to-end slices within and across domains. In addition, Etisalat will provide its enterprise customers with a radically new digital experience, enabling them to select 5G slice services, manage associated attributes and fully automate slice service deployment including service design, provisioning and full lifecycle management.

Through this collaboration, Etisalat has incorporated Netcracker Advanced Analytics and can provide Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-driven capacity management and predictive assurance to fully optimize service delivery of new 5G offerings.

“Etisalat is always at the forefront of innovation, and with our 5G technology evolution to incorporate dynamic slicing, we will bring highly differentiated services, experiences and unique business value to our customers,” said Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Technology Officer at Etisalat.

“The collaboration with NEC on Netcracker Domain Orchestration further accelerates the automation, agility and new digital experience needed to change how our customers select and activate on-demand 5G services from cloud platforms,” said Khaled Al Suwaidi, Vice President of Fixed and Mobile Core at Etisalat.

“NEC is delighted to be an essential part of Etisalat’s innovative 5G strategy and differentiated digital service offerings. Dynamic 5G slicing is fundamental to the success of high-value 5G services,” said Shigeru Okuya, Senior Vice President at NEC Corporation.

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets. With consolidated net revenue at AED 51.7 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.0 billion for 2020, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country’s first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 154 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Etisalat is ranked the strongest brand across all categories in Middle East and Africa (MEA) region by Brand Finance. Etisalat is the fastest mobile network globally by Ookla® Speedtest® in 2020 providing its subscribers the most superior experience.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.