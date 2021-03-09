CompOne Administrators Selects Majesco’s ClaimVantage IDAM Solution and Customer Portal to Support Market Growth with New Product Offerings

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, announced today that CompOne Administrators, a leading third-party administrator (TPA) has selected Majesco’s ClaimVantage Integrated Disability and Absence Management (IDAM) solution and Customer Portal to support their market growth with expanded product offerings. ClaimVantage was acquired by Majesco in January 2021.

CompOne is part of the FDI Group Family of Companies and a leading third-party administrator working with large self-insured employers, providing claims administration, medical cost containment and managed care services. Established in 1970, FDI Group is a privately held, third generation family owned and operated company.

CompOne recently expanded its portfolio to include a premier leave of absence service called AbsencePlus. Implementation of the ClaimVantage IDAM Solution will enable CompOne to offer an integrated intake for disability and absence claims for their customers, while driving operational effectiveness and compliance readiness with the ever-changing state and federal regulations.

“ The ClaimVantage IDAM platform gives us the flexibility and scalability we need to expand and launch our product offerings with AbsencePlus to meet the needs of our digital clients today and in the future,” commented Robert Dewey, Director, Client Services and Business Development for CompOne. “ The team are experts in the leave of absence space and the strong platform with built-in compliance for state paid family leaves and federal leaves, as well as the ability to easily create corporate-specific leaves, gave us the confidence we found the right partner.”

CompOne will pair the solution with the new ClaimVantage Customer Portal, providing their client’s employees and managers with 24/7 real-time access to claim and leave information. Customers will now be able to create new claims, see the status of claims, and upload and download documents all from any device.

ClaimVantage recently reimagined their portal, collecting feedback from hundreds of users to create an intuitive, user-friendly experience that meets the expectations of today’s digital customer.

“ Demand for integrated disability and absence management is soaring due to the rapid market changes that are requiring TPA’s like CompOne to offer the product. We are thrilled to partner with CompOne and support their product expansion to meet their customer needs and demands” commented Stacy Varney, VP Sales at Majesco. “ The flexibility of the ClaimVantage IDAM solution will enable CompOne’s ability to provide tailored offerings to their customers while ensuring operational effectiveness.”

About Majesco

Majesco, provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal. Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer® P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer® LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer® L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st® Insurance with Digital1st® Engagement, Digital1st® EcoExchange and Digital1st® Platform – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.