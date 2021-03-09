Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Collaborates With Intel to Digitally Transform Retail and Improve Shopper Experiences

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, continues to collaborate with Intel Corporation to deliver innovative solutions to retailers.

A key partner in powering Sensormatic IQ, the new intelligent operating platform for retail, Intel is helping Sensormatic Solutions deliver improved shopper experiences and retail outcomes for its customers. Through deep knowledge of the retail industry plus joint investments and developments in scalable, artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision-based solutions, Sensormatic Solutions and Intel are helping retailers gain real-time insights into inventory, shoppers, associates and the retail environment.

“ As the retail landscape evolves, our technology evolves with it,” said Bjoern Petersen, President, Sensormatic Solutions. “ Intel’s AI solutions for the edge paired with our Sensormatic IQ platform is helping to power the digital transformation of the retail industry. Through this partnership and shared commitment to innovation and engineering, we are pleased to deliver solutions to address our retail customers’ biggest challenges and confidently move into the future.”

In Spring 2020, under a broad partnership relationship umbrella, Sensormatic and Intel accelerated the development of occupancy solutions to assist retailers grappling with new social distancing regulations in the early days of the pandemic. Using Intel® Vision Products and Sensormatic Solutions software, stores can track occupancy, monitor social distancing, and receive real-time alerts for health and safety, in addition to receiving store insights, staffing suggestions and predictions for customer behavior.

“ With the industry continuing to shift and adapt to the challenges of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to equip retailers with the technology and insights needed to solve new problems,” said Joe Jensen, Vice President Internet of Things, General Manager of Retail, Banking, Hospitality and Education Division, Intel. “ By leveraging Intel processors and accelerator cards based on Intel’s purpose-built Movidius™ vision processing units (VPUs), and OpenVINO™ toolkit to accelerate vision at the edge, Sensormatic Solutions enables retailers to make sense of granular data, creating growth opportunities and driving positive business outcomes.”

Sensormatic Solutions is a vital component of Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue technologies and innovations which leverage big data and artificial intelligence to optimize healthy buildings, thus supporting Johnson Controls mission to help customers meet their goals for healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet.

To learn more about Sensormatic IQ, visit: www.sensormatic.com. To learn more about Sensormatic and Intel’s collaboration in response to COVID-19, read the case study, How Safer Shopping Gets Done.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers’ mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform - Sensormatic IQ - combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including unmatched insights into retail inventory, shopper behavior, and loss prevention and liability, and Retailer and third-party solutions with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive, data-driven outcomes and confidently move into the future. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

