Citadel Defense Releases TAK-based Drone Security Platform for Military, Government, and Emergency Response Teams

Citadel Defense's Titan system can be a tele-operated teammate for troops, law enforcement, and security agents that detects, engages, and neutralizes drone threats in order to blind a bad actor and deny them any advantage or safe haven. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Citadel Defense's Titan system can be a tele-operated teammate for troops, law enforcement, and security agents that detects, engages, and neutralizes drone threats in order to blind a bad actor and deny them any advantage or safe haven. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citadel Defense teamed with Syzygy Integration to develop a custom counter drone application for the Department of Defense and federal government agencies. The application accelerates situational awareness and coordinated responses to uncooperative drone activity around critical infrastructure, National Special Security Events (NSSE), military bases, and the border.

Working alongside government stakeholders, Citadel and Syzygy developed a Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) based counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platform that informs security teams of unwanted drone activity and empowers authorized operators to protect their airspace.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense, explains, “Combining Titan’s artificial intelligence foundation with the new TAK-based application delivers a force multiplying capability needed by resource-constrained security teams.”

Citadel is addressing a critical operational need for cost-effective, rapidly deployable, and operator-portable C-UAS solutions that work across the entire defense chain, which includes detecting the drone, classifying it, locating it, and safely neutralizing it with a low-collateral effector. The solution is rolling out to military and federal customers throughout 2021.

Titan’s mission planning application provides warfighters, federal agents, and law enforcement the ability to locate the drone, locate the pilot or safely neutralize an immediate threat when kinetic effectors are not allowed.

The solution uses secure messaging, cross-agency collaboration tools, and a cloud-based infrastructure for anytime, anywhere access.

“We are excited to have SNAP fully integrated with the Titan platform. This capability will enable real-time C-UAS intelligence and immediate mitigation of those threats from anywhere in the world. This will help first responders and government agents respond quickly and more safely,” said Wesley Mitchell, President of Syzygy.

ABOUT CITADEL DEFENSE:

Citadel Defense is a cutting-edge counter-drone technology company that builds industry-proven and artificially intelligent drone mitigation solutions for military, homeland security and commercial applications. Citadel technology is trusted by dozens of customers including, U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard. Visit www.dronecitadel.com to learn more.

ABOUT SYZYGY INTEGRATION, LLC

Syzygy Integration, LLC provides next generation situational awareness to those that protect the homeland. Their suite of products includes SNAP (Networked Sensors), TAK.Team (commercially available TAK infrastructure) as well as full software and cloud development services for next generation situational awareness.