Coridea and Deerfield to Accelerate Medtech Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coridea and Deerfield Management Company (Deerfield) announced today a collaboration, Deerfield Device Design and Development Catalyst (Deerfield Catalyst), to advance medtech innovation and accelerate the formation of commercial companies. The initiative combines the resources of two established health pioneers: Coridea, a proven medtech incubator with a history of innovation, and Deerfield, a healthcare investment firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy, with over $14 billion in assets. Deerfield Catalyst will be a founding ecosystem member of the newly developed Cure building, a healthcare innovation and collaboration campus based in midtown Manhattan.

“We see significant value in the medtech industry and are excited to extend our investment in medtech with this newly formed partnership. Coridea’s track record makes its team an ideal partner to innovate, evaluate, and foster new ideas from concept to commercial enterprise,” stated Steve Hochberg, Partner at Deerfield. “As a New York-based firm, we are proud to partner with the team from Coridea as it brings innovative ideas and enterprise-building capabilities into the Cure ecosystem. This will serve to further establish the Northeast region and New York City as a center for healthcare innovation.”

Formed by proven industry leaders, the incubator will provide its companies with discipline and expertise in a collaborative ecosystem. Grounded by years of industry experience, the team will be able to efficiently move projects through key early-stage milestones including needs assessment, concept generation, rapid prototyping, and pre-clinical and clinical evaluation. Deerfield Catalyst will source new projects and companies through internal ideation and external collaboration with academic or individual partners.

“For sustainable commercial success, innovation must address a clear clinical need, whether it be streamlining a procedure to reduce cost or developing a novel intervention to treat more patients. At Deerfield Catalyst we plan to use agile best practices to efficiently advance promising clinical ideas and companies through the development lifecycle,” commented Howard Levin, M.D., CEO of Coridea and Chief Executive of Deerfield Catalyst. “We see a bright future ahead and are excited to become a critical part of the Cure healthcare ecosystem.”

The partnership aims to launch 10 new companies over the next five years. Structured to support company formation and growth, the incubator includes funding for operating expenses, early idea generation, and project and company evaluation. The medtech incubator hub and newly formed companies will be housed in the Cure building at 345 Park Avenue South in Manhattan.

About Deerfield Device Design and Development Catalyst

Deerfield Device Design and Development Catalyst (Deerfield Catalyst) is a medtech incubator that aims to support and advance transformational innovation into commercial products and successful enterprises. A collaboration between Deerfield and the Coridea team, Deerfield Catalyst is focused on developing medtech solutions that improve outcomes and streamline patient care. The incubator plans to launch 10 companies over the next five years. To learn more, please visit, www.dfcatalyst.com.

About Coridea

Coridea, is a proven medtech incubator that develops innovative solutions to address complex and costly unmet needs in healthcare. Led by Dr. Howard Levin, Mark Gelfand, Dr. Zoar Engelman and Adam Rosenwach, Coridea has launched several companies that focus on bridging the gap between patient care and medical device innovation. To learn more, please visit https://coridea.com/.

About Deerfield

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy. To learn more, please visit www.deerfield.com.