Asahi Kasei Company ZOLL Medical Corporation Donates $10M to The ZOLL Foundation to Support the Next Generation of Innovative Researchers in Resuscitation and Acute Critical Care

CHELMSFORD, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei Corporation, a diversified Japanese multinational, today announced that its U.S. subsidiary ZOLL Medical Corporation (“ZOLL”), a manufacturer of medical devices and related software solutions, donated $10M (USD) to the non-profit ZOLL Foundation in December 2020 to support research and educational activities for resuscitation and acute critical care. To date, the ZOLL Foundation has provided grants totaling $2.5M (USD) to 69 young investigators hailing from 14 countries.

Established in 2013 by ZOLL, the ZOLL Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization that provides grants to support the development of promising new technology and therapies from around the globe to improve the prognosis of patients.

“It has been very rewarding to provide grants to many dedicated young researchers in the area of resuscitation and acute critical care since we saw the need and established the Foundation to support them,” said Ward M. Hamilton, President of the ZOLL Foundation. “We believe our support is contributing to a new generation of researchers who will drive science ahead in these fields and become the mentors of next generation of researchers in the future.”

"I have seen firsthand how the ZOLL Foundation helps young researchers. Even during the pandemic, it has continued to provide grants to support research that plays a critical role in advancing science and biotechnology," says Fumito Ichinose, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. Three current and past trainees in Dr. Ichinose's laboratory were awarded ZOLL Foundation grants over the past three years (2018-2020).

Along with ZOLL, Asahi Kasei has made ongoing donations to the ZOLL Foundation since its launch eight years ago and will continue to support the research and education for resuscitation and acute critical care through grants as part of its mission to “contribute to life and living for people around the world.” For more information about the grant eligibility and application form for the upcoming spring deadline of March 31, please visit http://zollfoundation.org/apply.html. Applications are accepted online for March 31 and September 30 deadlines each year.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

About the ZOLL Foundation

The ZOLL Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that operates independently from ZOLL Medical Corporation. It provides grants that support research and educational methods designed to improve resuscitation practices, prevent patient deterioration associated with cardiac arrest, and enhance the care of acute patients to reduce mortality and morbidity. Its focus is on providing seed grants for new investigators starting on the path of resuscitation and acute critical care research. More information on the Foundation, grantees to date, and the grant application process can be found at www.zollfoundation.org.