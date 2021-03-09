Lepton Global Solutions Announces Partnership with Satcube to Expand its Network Offering for Small, Portable VSATs

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lepton Global Solutions (www.leptonglobal.com), a Kymeta company, and leading provider of satellite-based customized turn-key communications solutions and services, announced today a strategic partnership with Satcube (www.satcube.com). The partnership will add Satcube’s class of extremely small VSAT terminals to the company’s global satellite network, which is engineered to support terminal aperture sizes down to 45cm. In turn, Lepton Global Solutions will offer Satcube Ku terminals globally as a comms-on-the-pause (COTP) solution that are complementary with the Kymeta™ u8 comms-on-the-move (COTM) offering, running both on the same frequencies with easily transportable and operated hardware.

Together, Lepton Global Solutions and Satcube are challenging the traditional ways satellite communications are delivered and consumed through highly automated, easily transportable products low in size, weight, and power. The goal of the partnership is to deliver world-class technology and services to defense, public safety, and commercial customers globally. Both the Satcube and the u8 terminal are designed to fulfill tactical, easy-to-use operational requirements. Their differing form factors and capability sets address differing applications of users on the move.

“Most commercial satellite service networks are designed for larger aperture antennas that operate at broadside, which means that smaller, flat panel terminals like the Satcube and u8 are not globally supported,” said Isabel LeBoutillier, Vice President of Kymeta Connect and Government Programs. “Our network has been built from the ground up to accommodate the technical requirements of this newer class of extremely small, flat-panel VSAT terminals. The partnership with Satcube will allow us to deliver superior connectivity options for more applications to our mobile customers.”

“This partnership will allow our companies to better meet the requirements of our complementary customers and provide solutions that fit the needs of a broader audience,” said Jakob Kallmer, Satcube CEO and founder. “Our relationship with Lepton will enable Satcube to provide a more seamless and reliable connectivity experience to our customers globally, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working together.”

Satcube Ku is an all-in-one compact carry-on satellite terminal with a flat antenna the size of a large laptop. The terminal enables users to create an easy-to-use Wi-Fi hotspot and receive high-speed broadband connection in less than one minute to execute critical, on the spot work assignments and communications.

Lepton Global Solutions and Satcube leverage Kymeta Broadband, which is the first satellite service designed to serve the unique characteristics of flat panel antennas used in land-mobile applications. Built from the ground up and software defined for disadvantaged terminals and antennas, the service ensures that customers stay connected without latency or throughput challenges. Customers receive capacity through a managed network that aggregates multiple satellite providers and hundreds of operators for global coverage.

Lepton’s network offering for these terminals includes global customized CIR plans as well as Kymeta Broadband’s satellite 5x2 MIR and hybrid satellite-cellular options. Service may be purchased for individual terminals or shared among multiple terminals.

About Lepton Global Solutions:

Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, specializes in the engineering and delivery of customized, yet cost-effective, turnkey satellite communications solutions to commercial and government customers. Lepton’s end-to-end solutions, which go beyond managed satellite services to include VSAT equipment installation, 24×7 technical support and customized back end IT infrastructure, are tailored to meet customer-specific needs.

Lepton is headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

For additional information, please visit www.leptonglobal.com.