Behavox Expands Compliance Platform With Twitter Support to Help Customers Comply With Regulators and Avoid Reputational Damage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the world’s only AI-based data operating platform used by firms to catch misconduct before it causes massive regulatory fines and company crises, today announced it has added support of Twitter to its expanding list of applications covered by its compliance platform.

Behavox's ability to incorporate Twitter communications is the latest development in its growing support of both corporate and non-traditional, non-corporate applications. The company recently announced the addition of support for Microsoft Teams, WeChat, and WhatsApp, adding to the more than 150 data types Behavox already supported for its customers.

" Financial institutions face a growing list of compliance requirements for social media, especially as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have recently incorporated more stringent rules and regulations for social media compliance," said Kiryl Trembovolski, Chief Operating Officer, Behavox. " By adding Twitter to the wide array of communication platforms we support, Behavox bolsters the social media compliance strategy for our customers so they can adhere to corporate, legal, and regulatory policies while avoiding costly fines and penalties."

In addition to various applications, compliance risks come from different places in different languages as well. Behavox's multilingual enterprise solution covers the industry’s largest number of misconduct scenarios in several languages across a growing number of applications and data types. Behavox enables clients to analyze data from internal communications, such as voice, email, text, social media, chat, collaboration, and other corporate communications applications.

Find current job openings at Behavox

Read about the latest Behavox announcements and news coverage

Read about the latest industry trends through the Behavox blog

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the gold standard for enterprise risk and compliance solutions. Its AI-powered technology helps global banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, and asset managers identify bad actors quickly and accurately, preventing massive fines and company-debilitating crises. Behavox solutions uncover financial regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion, and market manipulation as well as HR-related misconduct, such as racism, sexual harassment, and discrimination. As an award-winning team of innovators and industry experts, Behavox has a reputation for successfully implementing the largest, most complex, global projects in the market. Customers rely on Behavox as an indispensable extension of their teams. They depend on Behavox to protect the integrity of their operations and preserve the trust of their clients. Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, Tokyo, London, and Abu Dhabi. More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com.