Lafarge Canada and Sumas First Nation Ink Economic Benefits Deal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lafarge Canada has reached an economic benefits and services agreement with the Sumas First Nation and Semá:th Economic Development Corporation.

The company’s First Nations policy - which aligns with both UNDRIP and British Columbia First Nations legislation - prioritizes collaboration with Canadian First Nations through economic channels and support. The Sumas First Nation agreement is set to drive employment growth within the community as well as expand social development.

Lafarge has committed to supporting a local development fund as well as a specific employment program designed to maximize the contributions of Sumas citizens.

With an eye towards the circular economy and environmental protection, the Sto:lo community fund is focused on community and social development. “Lafarge has multiple businesses that operate within the traditional territory of Sumas Nation and the Sto:lo Nation. This agreement formalises a relationship that has spanned decades, and is built on a mutual interest to provide very real and targeted benefits to Sumas Nation,” says Lincoln Kyne, Vice President and General Manager of British Columbia.

The agreement also looks to the future, and to building opportunity with multiple generations of the Sumas citizens thanks to its focus on employment, business development, and scholarship opportunities. “We see this as a first step and a chance for all parties to grow,” comments Kyne. “We will be investing in construction, mining, and environmental science scholarships with a vision to develop a sustainable industrial base that, together with Sumas Nation as a partner, helps us to do better for BC and for each other.”

Lafarge Canada will continue to support the ‘Buy Local’ culture and encourage the use of local businesses where possible, partnering with First Nations- and Metis-owned contractors and suppliers. “With all of us at the table, we can find solutions that work for all our communities,” says Kyne. “We are all partners in building a sustainable BC.”