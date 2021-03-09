Agilysys & CITCON Announce Partnership Providing Integrated Hospitality Payment Acceptance

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, and CITCON, the leading mobile payment platform, today announced a new partnership to increase market presence for both companies by enabling global hospitality providers to provide travelers access to mobile wallet solutions from around the world.

CITCON is a leading mobile wallet payment provider globally. The technology company offers a variety of wallet brands including PayPal, Venmo, Alipay, WeChat Pay and more, and is the only fully licensed U.S.-based acquirer of Alipay, WeChat Pay and China UnionPay. CITCON is a total omni-channel commerce payment and marketing solutions provider with technology integration and service teams based in North America, Europe and China.

In the US, merchants enabling PayPal and Venmo acceptance have seen increases in average order value while also expanding cashless transactions to those who don’t have credit cards. With less than 10% of Asian transactions occurring on credit cards, and similar dynamics in Latin America and parts of Europe, enabling mobile wallet transactions is key to growth with non-US customer bases.

“Agilysys is an innovative solution provider in the hospitality industry,” said Wei Jiang, COO of CITCON. “We are pleased to enter into this new agreement that will enable us both to better help hospitality customers serve their guests’ payment needs.”

“We are excited about our new partnership with CITCON,” said Agilysys Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Prabuddha Biswas. “We are seeing strong demand for acceptance of mobile wallet brands by our hospitality customers’ guests, and we believe that the CITCON/Agilysys partnership can successfully meet these needs. With the availability of mobile wallet solutions, Agilysys customers are well positioned to welcome their guests with additional payment options including QR-based wallets. The pandemic has shown the value of contactless QR-based transactions. Enabling these payments through CITCON helps position Agilysys customers as progressive health and safety leaders.”

About CITCON

Founded in 2015, CITCON enables billions of mobile wallet consumers to shop and pay anywhere, anytime around the world with its industry-leading digital payment offering. In the last 3 years, Fortune 1000 businesses like Loreal, Hermes, Texas Instruments, Nordstrom, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Revolve, Tumi, Samsonite, Blue Nile and many more have chosen CITCON’s mobile payment solutions to expand their payment and commerce infrastructure to support their next phase of business expansion. CITCON is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has 5 regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.