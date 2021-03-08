The Council on Recovery President & CEO to Retire After 28 Years of Service, National Search for Replacement Underway

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mel Taylor, President and CEO of The Council on Recovery for 28 years, will retire this year after a lifetime of service to Houston’s recovery community. Taylor’s leadership put The Council on Recovery at the forefront of helping individuals and families impacted by substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.

“My greatest gift has been to experience so much passion and dedication by an incredible staff and board who serve a purpose greater than themselves, and who have given back to service in untold ways,” says Taylor on his long career with The Council.

Under Taylor, The Council moved to its permanent home in the heart of Houston, and later launched the Restoring Hope, Rebuilding Lives campaign, which transformed its campus into a beautiful gathering place for all in recovery and served as an outward and visible symbol for a disease that is too often invisible. He also oversaw several mergers, most notably the acquisition of the Center for Recovering Families, which brought treatment services onsite to The Council and affirmed The Council’s focus on supporting the entire family. Taylor also led The Council’s response to natural disasters including Hurricanes Katrina, Ike, and Harvey, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his dynamic and visionary leadership, The Council has consistently forged new models for the support and treatment of substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, changing the landscape of available care in Houston and serving as a model for providers across the country.

“The Council is well positioned for the next 28 years and beyond,” says Taylor. “The time is now for me to step aside and make room for the next person to assume leadership as I retire from daily service to The Council.”

A nationwide search is now underway to identify candidates for Taylor’s successor, led by an outside search firm, The Edge Group and The Council Board of Trustees chairman, Dean Quinn. The Council will announce a replacement before Taylor’s tenure ends on August 31, 2021. Interested professionals should contact David Seeley (dseeley@edgegroup.cc) with The Edge Group. All inquiries will be kept confidential.

About The Council on Recovery: Founded in 1946, The Council on Recovery is Houston’s oldest and largest non-profit organization providing the full spectrum of prevention, education, intervention, treatment, and recovery services for individuals of all ages. The Council on Recovery is committed to helping Houston overcome the addiction epidemic through a focus on family healing and long-term support that is equally accessible to all in need. Directly touching over 50,000 lives each year through prevention programs for children and youth, in-school and clinical counseling for teens, outpatient substance abuse treatment for adults, and more, our mission is to provide the highest quality of care at affordable rates for individuals and their families. Affiliated with the United Way of Greater Houston, The Council receives funding from private contributions and grants, special events, and program fees. For more information, visit www.councilonrecovery.org.