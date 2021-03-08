Sono Bello Partners with Dress for Success® to Present Annual Your Hour, Her Power® Campaign Spotlighting the Importance of Women Leaders Amid Pandemic

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sono Bello, a nationwide cosmetic surgery specialist whose mission is to transform lives, is partnering with international nonprofit Dress for Success to present the Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day “31 Days of Women in Power” campaign to help women get the tools they need to re-enter the workforce, an expansion of the “Your Hour, Her Power” global campaign.

Sono Bello’s workforce is composed of over 80% women leaders and serves an 80% female client base, enabling the company to be women-powered and women-focused from the company’s directors to the clients served. Sono Bello’s Dress for Success partnership and simultaneous internal campaign spotlighting company leaders focuses on inspiring hope and resilience, recognizing the cataclysmic job loss facing women during the pandemic, where hundreds of thousands of women are being forced out of the workforce at disproportionate rates compared to men.

“We could not achieve successful transformations for our clients without the work of the many women who make up Sono Bello, who all intimately understand the roadblocks facing working women today, from disproportionate job loss during the pandemic to lowered self-confidence which touches every area of a person’s life,” said Lori Maxwell, VP of Operations. “Our goal is to harness the power of strong female leadership and collaboration to help women who have lost jobs due to the effects of the pandemic.”

Sono Bello supports the Your Hour, Her Power campaign directly which allows individuals to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay to help women gain access to Dress for Success’ programs and services which seek to empower and support women with the tools necessary to thrive in their careers.

“We’re excited to help Dress for Success honor 30 groundbreaking women executives across the U.S., while separately also spotlighting the work of 41 of our own female leaders here at Sono Bello on our social channels,” Maxwell said. “It’s amazing to see and spotlight the powerful female leadership supporting Sono Bello and so many organizations across the country.”

Individuals wishing to support Dress for Success this Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a donation of the equivalent of one hour of their pay may visit Sono Bello’s website at SonoBello.com/DressforSuccess.

About Sono Bello

Sono Bello is a national leader in total body transformation. With over 60 locations across the U.S. and over 100 board-certified surgeons, the organization provides a variety of services across the country in advanced micro-laser body contouring to help clients live the life they desire. Sono Bello is the #1 cosmetic surgery focused practice with the largest group of practicing board-certified doctors. The organization also focuses on affordability and increasing access to services through discount and payment planning for clients. The company lives by its mantra – it’s your life, live it beautifully. Visit www.sonobello.com to learn more.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is an international nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to nearly 150 cities in 25 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.