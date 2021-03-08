PRSA-NY Joins Forces with Red Shoe Movement to Celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day

PRSA-NY will participate in “Ring the Bell on the 7 Seas,” a Red Shoe Movement Gender Equity global initiative, and host an intimate event for its members, Executive Presence In The New Normal on March 24. Register for the event on prsany.org. Photo Credit: Cessie Cerrato/PRSA-NY

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PRSA-NY today announced its partnership with the Red Shoe Movement (RSM), a leadership company dedicated to women’s career development, in recognition of Women’s History Month. The partnership will see PRSA-NY participate in “Ring the Bell on the 7 Seas”, a Red Shoe Movement® Gender Equity global initiative, and host an intimate event for its members, Executive Presence In The New Normal on March 24. The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) is the leading organization serving communications and public relations professionals in the New York metropolitan area.

“Ring the Bell on the 7 Seas“ is a global campaign that acknowledges International Women’s Day on March 8 with the ringing of a bell echoing UN Global Compact’s “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” initiative with stock exchanges around the world. Now in its fourth year, “Ring the Bell on the 7 Seas” encourages participants to take turns in ringing the RSM’s bell and read an empowering manifesto, while wearing red shoes, ties or accessories. As a celebrating partner, PRSA-NY will encourage its members to take part and share the moments across its platforms.

The Executive Presence In The New Normal virtual event will be held on March 24 at 5.30 PM ET. It will begin with a fireside chat between Mariela Dabbah, Founder and CEO of RSM, and PRSA-NY Board Member and Senior Director, Programming Cessie Cerrato, before transitioning to an interactive workshop focusing on women’s empowerment and developing an executive presence in a remote professional environment. Tickets for the workshop are $20 for members and $40 for non-members and can be purchased on prsany.org.

"Diversity and inclusion is an important focus for PRSA-NY, and we are proud that our board includes a majority of women this year. Women’s History Month represents a key moment to recognize and celebrate so many outstanding women in the PR industry and raise awareness around gender equality. PRSA-NY is proud to partner with Red Shoe Movement to highlight the continued importance of representation of women in the workplace,” said Andrew Graham, President, PRSA-NY.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we knew how important it would be to stay focused on inclusion as women would be disproportionately affected. Unfortunately, we were proven right. So this March, we ring the bell once again, virtually and physically, to shine a light on the need for inclusion across the board and particularly for more women in leadership positions. I’m thrilled to have PRSA-NY, a vibrant and influencing organization, join our efforts. I invite everyone to grab a bell and join the conversation using #IWD2021 and #GenderBell,” said Mariela Dabbah, Founder and CEO, Red Shoe Movement.

PRSA-NY will also be celebrating Women’s History Month throughout March by spotlighting rising women professionals in PR on PRSA-NY’s social channels. Follow along for the month’s announcements on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, and for membership details, go to prsany.org.

About PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners.

About Red Shoe Movement

The Red Shoe Movement (RSM) is a leadership development company powered by a global community of women and men allies who support each other for career success. RSM offers tools for female talent to align their objectives with those of their organizations, in order to grow effectively, and it works with its clients to help them achieve an inclusive workplace. It offers a two-pronged approach that delivers internal and external impact. With global initiatives such as the “Ring the Bell on the 7 Seas”, its recognition platform that includes the Hall of Fame and Red Shoe Leader Awards, and weekly iconic campaigns like #RedShoeTuesday, the RSM connects brands with female professionals.