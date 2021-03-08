Travelers Partners with Westhill to Enhance Claim Experience

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced it is enhancing its claim process with the introduction of an innovative technology solution designed by Westhill. Travelers customers who file property claims in select states will now have access to Westhill’s digital platform, which will allow them to communicate with reputable contractors in their area, easily select the best contractors for their needs and track key milestones during the repair process.

“ Our goal is always to provide the best possible service throughout the entire claim experience, from the time the claim is reported through the completion of repairs,” said Jim Wucherpfennig, Vice President of Property Claims at Travelers. “ Westhill’s unique platform helps us give our customers an even more transparent and convenient process. We’re pleased to be working with Westhill’s team and are looking forward to expanding our use of their service.”

This improvement follows others that Travelers has made in recent years to enhance its claim experience, such as providing virtual inspections, real-time video chats and electronic payment options to customers and claimants. The company has also developed artificial intelligence solutions to assess property damage in a way that expedites the claim process while keeping its employees safe.

Kevin Reilley, Chief Executive Officer of Westhill, said, “ Travelers has a long history of implementing innovative solutions to take care of its customers. We’re excited to work with them to bring our technology to a broader market and help expedite the recovery process for Travelers customers.”

For more information about Travelers’ Claim Services, visit travelers.com/claims.

About Westhill

Westhill Global, Inc. provides digital solutions for the property & casualty insurance industry, focused on delivering an exceptional claim experience. Westhill leverages smart technology to connect insurance carriers, contractors and policyholders, providing customer choice and removing inefficiencies from the claims process. Advocates in the power of connection, Westhill believes all successful experiences need a foundation grounded in transparency and shared value, principles that are woven throughout each facet of Westhill’s business model. For more information, visit westhillglobal.com.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.