InterPrice Technologies, Inc. Closes $2.5 Million Seed Round

InterPrice Technologies, Inc., a woman-owned early-stage debt capital markets fintech platform, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding led by Bowery Capital, with participation from Chaos Ventures, Operator Partners, and Dash Fund.

InterPrice Technologies, Inc. is a financial technology company that empowers corporate Treasury teams to make financing decisions with accuracy and precision. To date, InterPrice Technologies has on-boarded over 20 of the largest corporate issuers and several underwriters onto its platform.

“Our mission at InterPrice is to bring greater transparency to the world of capital markets,” said Olga Chin, CEO, InterPrice. “Working with both Treasury teams and top league table underwriters, we streamline the indication process, so that information is flexible and dynamic and can be viewed across a variety of products and currencies. Our goal is to automate the aggregation process and enhance relationships through real-time dialogue between users focused on data that matters most.”

InterPrice’s current technology automatically aggregates bond, commercial paper and loan indications into intuitive dashboards across currencies and financing products. By normalizing data across all banking partners, InterPrice simplifies the financing process for corporate issuers and creates more competitive advantages for underwriters.

“Bowery Capital is thrilled to be investing in InterPrice,” said Loren Straub, Partner at Bowery Capital. “After getting to know the team over the last few months, we are encouraged by their swift execution and continued adoption of the product by some of the largest investment-grade Treasury groups and banks in the world.”

About InterPrice Technologies, Inc.

InterPrice Technologies, Inc. is the first-to-market, secure and user-friendly platform that provides its users - corporate issuers and financial institutions - with transparency into financing costs. The InterPrice platform automates the archaic process of new issue pricing indication that Treasury teams currently receive from multiple financing partners.

About Bowery Capital

Bowery Capital is an early-stage venture capital fund based in New York City and San Francisco. Bowery Capital believes the shift within the enterprise to next generation business software is a massive opportunity. Bowery Capital is at the forefront of this shift, identifying and investing in the absolute best founders and businesses reinventing the enterprise stack.