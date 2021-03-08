Hybrid Registered Investment Advisory Firm The Vedder Group Joins Integrated Partners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Partners, a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, announced today that The Vedder Group, of Tallahassee, Florida, has joined the organization as the newest partner firm. The four-person team was searching for a growth partner that offered a strong infrastructure, proven growth catalysts and an advisor-first ethos committed to helping the advisory firm expand its service offering for clients.

“We did our due diligence, as you’d expect from any firm of our size making an important move,” said Scott Vedder, CEO, The Vedder Group. “Integrated understood us from the very first conversation, and clearly demonstrated how they would both support our growth plans and help to execute upon them.”

The Vedder Group will custody with Fidelity, and was introduced to Integrated by Fusion Financial Partners, a well-established advisory recruiting consultancy.

“After a flurry of announcements regarding milestones and exciting partnerships, we’re excited to welcome our second advisory firm partner of 2021, by way of this outstanding team,” said Paul Saganey, President. “We do two things exceptionally well – we take care of our advisors and we help them to grow. The Vedder Group is the perfect fit for us, and we believe, vice versa.”

The Vedder Group is the second team to depart Northwestern Mutual for Integrated in the last six months, and the first of many new joiners to be announced this year.

“Scott and his team are dynamic, and we’re thrilled to welcome them aboard,” said Rob Sandrew, Chief Growth Officer, Integrated Partners. “Nothing gives us greater joy than a team with the potential this one has, choosing us because they can envision the clear upside of the partnership. Welcome Vedder Group. Full speed ahead!”

Advisors interested in joining a firm that puts their best interests at the forefront of everything they do can discreetly e-mail robert.sandrew@integrated-partners.com

