GoFor Industries Partners with Aurora Aerial for Drone Delivery Partnership

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoFor Industries, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and logistics, announced today its partnership with Aurora Aerial, a Winnipeg, Canada-based company that creates remotely piloted aircraft solutions. As part of an overall approach to revolutionize last mile delivery operations, this partnership will strengthen GoFor’s presence in the logistics industry by offering improved delivery performance in a fast and eco-friendly manner. Together, GoFor and Aurora Aerial’s collaboration in this emerging area of last mile delivery will provide a new option for businesses that can radically change and improve delivery speed and experience for their customers.

GoFor and Aurora Aerial’s partnership will be piloted in Canada before expanding to GoFor’s other operating markets. The drones used will be Transport Canada Part 9 Safe and are compliant for operation within controlled airspace in defined areas per local guidelines.

“Our new partnership with Aurora Aerial is the first step toward redefining the traditional logistics industry and aligns with our vision to revolutionize logistics by using innovative technologies to deliver the ultimate customer experience. Drones provide a way to do this, they deliver with reduced shipping times, reduced operational costs and less impact on the environment,” said Brad Rollo, President and CEO, GoFor. “The pandemic has accelerated the need for and adoption of new delivery solutions caused by a huge increase in online buyers and local delivery demand. People expect fast delivery and want their products when they want them which puts businesses in a seemingly impossible position. GoFor solves the delivery problem at scale, faster than anyone else, and through our partnership with Aurora Aerial, we will help businesses meet their customers’ need for convenience, safety and speed.”

This partnership provides the flexibility of GoFor platform’s coupled with Aurora’s aircraft solutions streamline the process for fleet operators to leverage drones for replenishment and secure last mile delivery. The technologies ensure convenience for the end customer with integrated tracking updates coupled with swift, reliable and secure delivery.

“The future of delivery will include the use of drones given that the future of the industry will be rooted in connectivity, collaboration, agility and sustainability, all of which drones enable. They are already being used for time-sensitive deliveries, such as medicine, and for deliveries that are difficult to complete using traditional vehicles. Drones can enhance service offerings for businesses of all kinds and serve as a useful transportation option for destinations that lack sufficient infrastructure, ensuring that businesses can provide consistent results for customers no matter their location,” said Alan Tay, CEO, Aurora Aerial.

The partnership accomplishes cost-effective and eco-friendly last-mile delivery, massively reducing gas consumption and alleviating road congestion. This allows small businesses, restaurants and shopping malls to complete aerial delivery in compliance with area restrictions. As a result, businesses will save time and money while growing their revenues, customers will not need to drive for pickups, endure curbside pickup waits or standard 3-7 business day shipping times.

For more information on GoFor, please visit www.gofordelivers.com.

About GoFor Industries

"Get it Delivered Now"—that’s the GoFor promise. GoFor delivers any package, small to big and bulky, locally within three hours. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada-based company helps North American businesses of all sizes get their products into the hands of customers faster and works with some of the biggest names in the retail, construction, and supply-chain industries. Small companies can use GoFor’s outsourced truck fleets and web-based scheduling solutions. Large businesses can supplement and scale their own existing fleets, and link to GoFor’s logistics system. The result is efficient, cost-effective delivery servicing today’s "I want it now" online customer. For more information on GoFor, visit www.gofordelivers.com. To read more about GoFor’s recent announcements, visit www.gofordelivers.com/news.

About Aurora Aerial

Aurora Aerial Inc. Innovates solutions by integrating emerging technologies into aeronautics to empower clients in meeting tomorrow's challenges.

Aurora Aerial was formed in 2018 by entrepreneurs with fifty plus years managing commercial aviation operations and aerospace. Our focused vertical is Logistics, which encompasses the “Last Mile Delivery”, itself is a $30 Billion market. Operating Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), commonly known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or Drone, safely and reliably within complex urban environments. These challenges are addressed with our customized solutions utilizing latest aviation technologies and software platforms.

Aurora Aerial works closely with research institutions to pioneer solutions and collaborates widely with innovators across the testing and validating ecosystem. From LTE or licensed band connectivity to Detect and Avoid Solutions or multiple drone controls, we always look ahead to enable Beyond Visual Line of Sight capability to provide value for our clients to meet tomorrow’s challenges. For more information on Aurora Aerial, visit www.auroraaerial.aero.