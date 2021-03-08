The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire ClaimCenter; Selects Additional Core and Data Products for Business Transformation

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Manitoba & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company (Portage), a Canadian Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance provider, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Portage has successfully deployed ClaimCenter as its new claims management system in the first phase of its Legacy System Replacement strategy. The company implemented ClaimCenter to all lines of business at each of its regional offices.

John Mitchell, President and CEO, Portage said, “Our strategy was to stay as close to out of the box as possible, only making changes when it was essential to our business. That strategy was instrumental in completing the project on time and significantly under budget. User feedback about ClaimCenter has been positive, highlighting the system’s easy navigation, reduced training time, and ready access to client information.”

Portage also recently selected PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, Client Data Management, Rating Management, and Reinsurance Management as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, billing, client data, rating, and reinsurance management. With these selections, the company is now a full InsuranceSuite customer. Portage also selected DataHub and InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems. Portage will be following the same strategy to implement these products as ClaimCenter: making only those changes essential to run its business.

Mitchell said, “The implementation of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will complete the second of our three-phase Legacy System Replacement strategy. The final phase will involve transitioning from our legacy back-end financial and reporting system to Datahub. Once all of our data is transformed into DataHub, our data management capabilities and insights will be significantly enhanced. These new systems will enable us to improve our ability to compete in an evolving market.”

“We congratulate Portage on this significant milestone in its evolution and are humbled by its continued trust in the Guidewire platform,” said Mike Polelle, Chief Delivery Officer, Guidewire Software. “We applaud the company’s commitment to providing its policyholders with financial security for their assets, and look forward to working with the customer and its partners to deliver the cloud foundation for its future.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member CGI led the ClaimCenter implementation project, hosting the product on its cloud platform. “We are pleased that Portage entrusted us to lead this implementation project,” said David Cameron, Senior Vice President, Greater Toronto Area, CGI. “We are excited to see Portage Mutual use ClaimCenter through our hosted platform to provide efficient and timely support to its customers during their times of greatest need. We look forward to working together in the future.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Deloitte are leading the project to implement PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, Client Data Management, Rating Management, Reinsurance Management, DataHub, and InfoCenter, using the Deloitte InsurCloud cloud platform accelerator. InsurCloud is pre-configured for the Canadian insurance industry and leverages the power of Guidewire InsuranceSuite. It is built to improve speed to market in personal lines, farm, and small commercial product lines, while reducing costs and risk. Upon deployment, Portage will be supported by Deloitte through a long-term managed service agreement. “We are honored that Portage has selected InsurCloud and Guidewire as the foundation for the next phase of their business transformation. We are humbled that the company is putting its trust in Deloitte and entering into this long-term working relationship with us,” said David Kerr, Partner, Industry Solutions, Deloitte Canada.

