Manifest and Troon Announce Strategic Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manifest, the exclusive, chapter-based lifestyle and travel club that provides custom-crafted getaways to unique destinations within the U.S. paired with private air service, announced today a strategic partnership with Troon, the world’s largest golf management company providing services at 585-plus locations around the globe. This strategic partnership between the two luxury lifestyle brands will provide enhanced benefits to each company’s members and increase member acquisition opportunities as well.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Troon, one of the world’s largest and most reputable golf management companies,” said Dan Cohn, Vice President of Corporate Strategy for Manifest. “This new partnership will not only provide preeminent golf experiences and access for Manifest members, but will also increase Troon member benefits by providing private air travel as well as access to Manifest-curated adventures across the U.S.”

The strategic partnership provides Manifest access to marketing opportunities to Troon members via Troon channels for member acquisition. In addition, a limited number of Manifest members from each of its first six chapters will be given access to Troon Evergreen benefits, which includes savings on greens fees and merchandise at 125 courses (100 domestic and 25 international). Manifest members will also receive access to Manifest-hosted events at Troon-managed properties within their chapter region.

As part of the agreement, Manifest will design, curate and manage a variety of trips for members of Troon-managed clubs including adventure, wine/culinary, cultural, and romantic destinations. Manifest will also act as a white label private aviation contact for members of Troon-managed clubs who wish to travel via private aircraft – whether it be to other Troon destinations, for business or other leisure purposes. Members of Troon-managed clubs who choose to become a Manifest member will have their first annual dues ($2,500) applied to their first Manifest trip and will receive 25% off annual dues for the remaining two years.

“We are delighted to launch this partnership with Manifest to provide bucket list lifestyle trips and excursions to members and customers of Troon-managed clubs,” said Brett Brooks, Troon’s Director of Global Partnerships. “Manifest’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and custom travel opportunities to members and customers aligns perfectly with the Troon experience.”

Manifest has club “chapters” that are geo-located in the top 50 to 60 U.S. markets. Current chapters include Denver, San Jose, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Phoenix with additional chapters to be launched later this year. Each chapter begins with limited memberships of only 175 members. Members pay annual dues of $2,500, which provides access to Manifest’s exclusive members-only experiences with private air service included. Those interested can join a waitlist in each of the future chapters for a refundable $500 fee.

During the first year, Manifest will offer members one experience per week in a combination of three-, four-, six- and seven-day trips. Members can invite up to three guests per trip and most trips will have between four and eight people. The experiences will range in price depending on the activity, location and length of stay. Manifest designs, curates and manages all of the logistical components of each experience.

About Manifest

Based in Denver, Colorado, and founded by Jeff Potter, the former CEO of Frontier Airlines, Exclusive Resorts and Surf Air, Manifest is an exclusive, chapter-based lifestyle and travel club that provides custom-crafted getaways to unique destinations within the U.S., removing the hassle of typical travel by providing private air service. Currently, Manifest has chapters in Denver, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles Basin, Santa Barbara, San Diego and Phoenix with additional chapters to follow. To date, the company has raised over $2 million and is currently filling out its seed round. For more information, visit www.manifestescapes.com.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at 585-plus locations around the globe, including managing 630-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages more than 620-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Honours Golf, OB Sports, Indigo Golf Partners, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design. Troon-affiliated properties include Princeville Makai Golf Club on Kauai; Champion Hills in Hendersonville, North Carolina; Ocean Club in Paradise Island, Bahamas; and Vattanac Golf Resort in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Troon Chronicles, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Magazine.