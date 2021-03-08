MilkPEP Selects GALE to Lead Marketing Efforts as Americans Increasingly Embrace Milk Consumption

WASHINGTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), funded by the nation’s milk companies and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing fluid milk consumption, has selected MDC Partners creative media consultancy GALE as its new lead agency. With milk consumption resurging as people largely stayed home and went online in unprecedented numbers last year, MilkPEP set out to choose a new type of brand partner to bring a modern and integrated approach to storytelling and marketing.

Over the last year, MilkPEP has reintroduced its Got Milk? Platform, while at the same time modernizing its marketing approach by focusing on families with kids and reaching new audiences through interesting media partnerships.

“I want to thank the incumbent agency for a partnership that lasted over 20 years,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO, MilkPEP. “Today, with the accelerated speed at which we need to market, MilkPEP required tighter integration between strategy, creative, brand and media, which meant we set out to hire one organization that could deliver on each of these needs in a cohesive manner. With data driving today’s marketing, we also needed a partner who was insights-driven at the core.”

Identifying, understanding, and communicating with its audiences through relevant storytelling is central to MilkPEP’s mission. GALE was purpose-built to operate differently since day one, offering clients a seamless integrated solution as a hybrid agency-consultancy. GALE leverages data to develop unique understandings of people and the messages needed to reach them, and uses that knowledge to build integrated communications, from creative through to media.

“The entire model is based on being audience-led: putting the consumers at the center, with our team delivering end-to-end thinking, strategy-to-measurement, and focused on select audience groups,” said GALE CEO Brad Simms. “Driving this strategy, we’ll work with MilkPEP to make marketing decisions that will drive the specific business results we want from these groups.”

GALE’s new approach relies on teams that have experience working collaboratively across strategy, creative, media, PR, and shopper marketing, anchored by Alchemy, GALE’s proprietary customer data platform. This allows clients such as MilkPEP to convert insights into smart strategy, creative and media plans. MilkPEP and GALE are also partnering closely with MDC Partners agency Hunter, who will lead public relations efforts, and The Mars Agency on shopper marketing.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, who are committed to increasing fluid milk consumption. The MilkPEP Board runs multi-faceted national campaigns designed to educate consumers about and celebrate milk – from its role in kids' nutrition to new and exciting ways to use milk and fueling the awesome inside all of us. For more information, visit MilkLife.com.

About GALE

GALE is part of MDC Partners and a member of its data and media network. GALE is a Creative Media Consultancy, with data at the core. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, brand storytelling, performance marketing, and experience design, GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. GALE delivers strong business outcomes for its partners in automotive, QSR, retail, gaming, entertainment, telecom and more. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Austin, and Bengaluru. For information on GALE and its customer data platform Alchemy™ visit: https://gale.agency/.