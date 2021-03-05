Appleseed's Celebrates 75th Anniversary

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appleseed’s, one of the first size-inclusive apparel retailers targeting women 40+, is celebrating 75 years as a destination for classic and timeless fashion. Beginning this month, the brand’s Anniversary Campaign - ‘Celebrate the Things You Love’ - salutes the millions of customers and the iconic style staples that have been a part of the brand’s well-established history. As part of this campaign, the brand is featuring models and influencers who connect with customers, recognizing that timeless fashion is about an attitude and not an age.

“ As part of Orchard Brand’s multi-brand platform comprised of well-established apparel brands across catalog and eCommerce channels, we are excited to celebrate Appleseed’s 75th Anniversary along with the millions of customers the brand has served over the years following its founding in Beverly, Massachusetts,” stated Mark Williams, EVP and President of Orchard Brands.

As part of the brand’s Anniversary Campaign, Appleseed’s has partnered with seven influencers who are over the age of 40 and reflect the brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Products featured across the campaign include the brand’s iconic Kate Cardigan, Dennisport chinos, along with other pieces selected by the influencers. Appleseed’s will be hosting additional engagement campaigns throughout the year across its digital, catalog, and social media channels.

Bobby Ferrario, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Orchard Brands added “ The heritage of Appleseed’s is rooted in a distinct New England Style with a modern, preppy twist that embodies the spirit of American Optimism. As we look to brighter days ahead, this distinct style is more relevant than ever and made even more meaningful by the brand’s customer-centric commitment to celebrate and represent our customers so that they continue to see themselves in our brand.”

About Orchard Brands

Orchard Brands is an omni-channel multi-brand portfolio of apparel retailers providing curated lifestyle and fit solutions at a great value through its catalog and eCommerce channels. The portfolio includes four well-established brands, including Blair - established in 1910 in Warren, Pennsylvania (www.blair.com), Haband - established in 1925 in Paterson, New Jersey (www.haband.com), Appleseed’s - established in 1946 in Beverly, Massachusetts (www.appleseeds.com), and Draper’s & Damon’s - established in 1927 in Pasadena, California (www.drapers.com).

About Appleseed’s

Appleseed’s is a women’s apparel brand rooted in New England heritage and delivering modern, preppy style since its founding in Beverly, Massachusetts in 1946. Appleseed’s is part of the Orchard Brands multibrand portfolio. Its fashion offerings are available for purchase through its catalogs and online at www.appleseeds.com.