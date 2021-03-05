US Acute Care Solutions Physician-Owners Complete Transaction to Buy Out Private Equity Partner

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Acute Care Solutions (USACS) today announced its physician-owners have closed on the transaction to fully buy out minority capital partner Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS).

“Physician ownership matters,” said USACS Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dominic J. Bagnoli, MD, FACEP, FAAEM. “WCAS was a strong and reliable partner that helped build the platform upon which we intend to continue growing. And this next chapter of our history, in which our physician colleagues and our health system partners have full ownership, promises to be one marked by extraordinary opportunity for growth, innovation and industry leadership. We’re the perfect home for any physician who values what we value: long-term physician ownership and a singular focus on patient care.”

James Frary, USACS Chief Executive Officer, said, “This is a major accomplishment for the physicians, APPs and non-clinical employees of USACS. Prior to and throughout the pandemic, our group has continuously improved our operations and demonstrated resilience. To have emerged stronger culturally, financially and strategically in 2021 is a testament to each and every member of the group focusing on our mission: To care for patients. This physician buy-out gives me great confidence in our ability to meet any challenge and reflects our ambitious plans for the future.”

About USACS

Founded by 15 emergency medicine and hospitalist physician groups across the country, USACS is the national leader in physician-owned integrated acute care, including emergency medicine, hospitalist and critical care services. USACS provides high-quality care to approximately 6 million patients annually across more than 260 programs and is aligned with leading health systems across the country. Visit usacs.com to learn more.