Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Center for Logistics (TNASDCL) signs a MoU with Invigo Software Pvt. Ltd. (VIZRU) for Skill Development Program

Invigo Software Pvt. Ltd. (VIZRU), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Center for Logistics (TNASDCL), a skill development initiative of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) and Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC). This partnership will jointly Design, Develop and impart skill training to several thousands of students by partnering with 60+ universities and leverage their existing training facilities. VIZRU will provide training aids, including course curriculum and further assist trainees to find suitable placements. VIZRU will also offer its training expertise and training partners to train students on information technology, software applications, and contemporary technologies such as Zero code platforms and/or similar such technologies that are focused on the 12-sectors of Logistics to make them employable.

The main objective and goal of this partnership is to facilitate employable skill training to the youth and prepare them for the various functions within the 12-logistic sector of (1) Land Transportation, (2) Courier Express Services, (3) Cold Chain Logistics Solutions, (4) Warehousing (Storage and Packaging), (5) Air Cargo Operations, (6) Port Terminal, ICD’s and CFS Operations, (8) Inland Waterways and Marine Services, (9) Rail Logistics, (10) Liquid Logistics, (11) Supply Chain, (12) E-commerce, and (12) EXIM Logistic-Freight Forwarding/Custom Clearance.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Giridharan Ramasubramanian, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Center for Logistics (TNASDCL) said, "I welcome our new partnership with VIZRU to strengthen education and skills. It's a clear joint commitment for action to improve young people's job prospects. The MoU is a blueprint for strong collaboration with the aim of enhancing the technical skill of youth and creating an employable pool of skilled manpower. This partnership between TNASDCL and VIZRU will result in employment creation as students will be trained to industry standards. It is our endeavor to identify employable youth, then train and upskill them on specific technology and logistic skills to make them industry ready. Keeping this approach in mind, our tie-up with VIZRU is a significant step in the right direction.”

Mr. Ramesh Mahalingam, CEO, VIZRU, said, “We are very happy to partner with TNASDCL for skill development program. India is investing heavily to build and upgrade its logistics and infrastructure. It is rapidly becoming a global supply chain and hub for manufacturing. This exponential growth means the logistics industry in India alone will need 25 -30 million additional skilled manpower in the next 10-years. With the recent emphasis on “Atmanirbhar Bharat“(Make in India), this demand may increase further.”

Under this initiative, VIZRU will conduct training to participants that want to upskill their knowledge in the areas of logistics through short term courses, workshops, contact classes, seminars, webinars, eLearning, entrepreneurship creation, and mentoring. The training will cover the necessary skills, tools, and technology knowledge required to work in the Logistics industry. In addition to the above training, selected candidates will also get an opportunity to join an apprenticeship program with VIZRU to work on various Zero-Code application development projects focused on the supply chain and logistic industry.

On successful completion of the course, TNASDCL and VIZRU will issue a joint co-branded certification either in a digital or physical form duly signed jointly by MD of TNASDCL, the CEO of the certifying agency LSC (Capt. TS Ramanujam) and the CEO of VIZRU.

ABOUT TAMIL NADU APEX SKILL DEVELOPMENT CENTRE LOGISTICS

In order to meet the fast-paced technological advancements, the Government of Tamil Nadu established the Apex Skill Development Centres (TNASDC).

The Apex Skill Development Centres have the following objectives:

Providing high end sector specific skill development trainings. Engaging with industries and other stakeholders to design and develop industry relevant training curriculum. Create a pool of qualified and professional trainers. Act as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the sector. Entrepreneur development.

With the emergence of disruptive innovations and fast paced technological development it is imperative the youth of the state are exposed and trained in state-of-the-art facilities meeting international standards making them globally employable.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation not only provides skill training to unemployed youth including school /college dropouts but also ensures up skilling of the qualified youth to enhance their employability. Tamil Nadu today has a robust skill development ecosystem and TNSDC is continuously striving to improve the same. TNSDC has embarked on an ambitious challenge to train 2,00,000 youth every year thereby ensuring TN becomes the skill capital of the country.

Website: www.tnasdcl.in

ABOUT VIZRU

VIZRU is a Zero-Code software company that enables the development of full-stack AI applications, frameworks, and applications without coding. ZEOS, our zero-code platform allows you to develop and deploy robust business solutions in weeks at a fraction of cost, when compared to traditional development methods. VIZRU has successfully developed and implemented several enterprise-level digital transformation frameworks for Banking, Financial, Insurance, Automotive, Educations, and Logistics industries across the globe. The technologies we touch include Zero-Code development, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Automation, Cloud, and Blockchain.

Website: www.vizru.com