Reliant Joins Forces With Rebuilding Together to Help Houstonians Recovering From Winter Storm Damage

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As recovery continues from Texas’ historic winter storm, Reliant and Rebuilding Together are joining forces to help vulnerable residents overcome devastating damage caused by the extreme cold weather. Reliant’s support is being directed to at-risk seniors and military veteran homeowners to help repair damage, including frozen and broken water pipes, caused by weather that wreaked havoc on homes across the Greater Houston area in mid-February.

A donation of $50,000 from Reliant will be made to the Houston affiliate of Rebuilding Together, a nonprofit focused on repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives. This donation is a part of the $3 million commitment Reliant and parent company NRG Energy, Inc. are making in cash donations to address food and water shortages, temporary or damaged housing, and the overall recovery effort across Texas.

“We are grateful to our longtime partner Reliant for stepping forward just days after this unprecedented winter storm to support homeowners in need,” said Christine Holland, CEO, Rebuilding Together Houston. “These last few weeks, we’ve witnessed countless acts of neighbors helping neighbors. In that spirit, we are focused on making essential repairs that will help people in Houston remain safely in their homes.”

“At Reliant, we are honored to support critical response organizations like Rebuilding Together that can mobilize quickly to alleviate hardships our communities are facing,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Texas is our home, and together with our employees, Reliant will do everything we can to provide assistance and resources to those in need after this devastating winter storm.”

Reliant is continuing to evaluate needs across the state and is actively working with nonprofit partners to provide customer and community assistance in the days and weeks ahead.

In addition to working with Rebuilding Together, Reliant is also working directly with customers who are facing hardships from the winter storm through voluntary payment extensions, late fee waivers, deferred payment plans, and increased funding of bill payment assistance for the CARE (Community Assistance from Reliant Energy) program. Reliant also paused payment-related disconnects for all customers, in advance of a recent order by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.7 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About Rebuilding Together Houston

Rebuilding Together Houston is a recognized leader in single-family, affordable housing repair and a key partner in community revitalization, impacting the lives of hundreds of local families each year. In over 38 years of service, the organization has reinvested more than $120 million of value in affordable housing throughout Harris County, Texas. Together, with our volunteers, licensed contractors, corporate supporters, and community partners, we repair homes, revitalize communities, and rebuild lives. We strive toward the goal of safe homes and communities for everyone. For more information about Rebuilding Together Houston visit rebuildinghouston.org or @RebuildingTogetherHouston on Facebook and Instagram; @RebuildingHou on Twitter; @rebuildingtogetherhouston on LinkedIn.